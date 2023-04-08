2023 Masters Sunday resumption: Start time, how to watch on ESPN TV, streaming schedule

The 2023 Masters Tournament third round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Sunday at Augusta National, meaning the weekend field for the first major of the year will have to get up early on the weekend to finish Round 3.

The resumption of the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament is set to begin from Augusta National at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday in Georgia.

All 54 remaining players -- minus any players who may withdraw -- still need to come back and finish their third round on Saturday, and that leaves a good chunk of the field to finish anywhere from five to 11 holes to get to the finish.

From there, the final round will then start shortly thereafter, with officials intending for the tournament to finish on Sunday around the typical time at approximately 7 p.m.

2023 Masters Tournament Sunday TV schedule, times, channels

CBS will broadcast the finish to the tournament, with the resumption of coverage starting from 8:30 a.m. Eastern time through to the completion of the third round.

CBS Sports will then pick up coverage at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, as scheduled, and go until the tournament is completed.

2023 Masters Tournament streaming schedule: How to watch online on Sunday morning

CBS Sports broadcast coverage can be streamed online, and only CBS will air TV coverage. Fans can watch the Masters online using the CBS Sports website and the Paramount Plus app.

Masters.com also has all of its digital channels available at the resumption of coverage.

2023 Masters Tournament Sunday format

The 2023 Masters Tournament third round will be played to completion of 54 holes. At that point, the players will then be regrouped ahead of the final round in twosomes of the first and 10th tee, starting up within minutes of the finish of the third round.