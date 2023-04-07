Sam Bennett’s tattoo: What is it and what does it mean?

Sam Bennett has a tattoo on his left wrist, and you probably saw it at the Masters, where he got off to a tremendous start on Thursday playing alongside defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Bennett's tattoo is in honor of his father, who died after a battle with early-onset Alzheimer's. The tatoo Bennett has says "Don't wait to do something," which is in his father's handwriting and something he said in 2020.

Bennett, the reigning US Amateur champion, uses this tattoo to pay tribute to his dad while also helping to motivate him.

PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players have grown increasingly comfortable in recent memory getting visible tattoos.

Rickie Fowler has several tattoos, including honoring his grandfather and remembering his Olympic experience in 2016. Lexi Thompson also has a tattoo to remember her playing in the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Justin Thomas has a tattoo symbolizing his family.

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn got a tattoo on his butt of the Ryder Cup winning score from his captaincy in 2018 in Paris.