Which LIV Golf players are in the 2023 Masters Tournament field?

The 2023 Masters Tournament field features 87 players (pending any withdrawals, as players are not replaced in the field), and more than 20 percent of that field is made up of players who currently compete on LIV Golf.

In total, 18 LIV Golf players are among the invitees to Augusta National, with the club agreeing to invite any players who would have otherwise qualified for an invite based on shared criteria. Some players qualified as past Masters champions, who traditionally have been assured of an effective life invitation. Some players qualified as winners of another of the three majors in the last five years.

Players who were in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of 2022 or the week prior to the Masters earned an invite. Any player who finished in the top 12 of last year's Masters or in the top four of the other three majors earned a spot as well.

All told, more than a third of LIV Golf's 48 players this season are in the Masters field, though that's likely to be the high water mark in any major this year -- depending on what the PGA of America chooses to do with the PGA Championship field.

