Which LIV Golf players are in the 2023 Masters Tournament field?
Masters

04/03/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Cam Smith LAHAINA, HAWAII - JANUARY 09: Cameron Smith of Australia waves after making his putt to win during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 09, 2022 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)


The 2023 Masters Tournament field features 87 players (pending any withdrawals, as players are not replaced in the field), and more than 20 percent of that field is made up of players who currently compete on LIV Golf.

In total, 18 LIV Golf players are among the invitees to Augusta National, with the club agreeing to invite any players who would have otherwise qualified for an invite based on shared criteria. Some players qualified as past Masters champions, who traditionally have been assured of an effective life invitation. Some players qualified as winners of another of the three majors in the last five years.

Players who were in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking at the end of 2022 or the week prior to the Masters earned an invite. Any player who finished in the top 12 of last year's Masters or in the top four of the other three majors earned a spot as well.

All told, more than a third of LIV Golf's 48 players this season are in the Masters field, though that's likely to be the high water mark in any major this year -- depending on what the PGA of America chooses to do with the PGA Championship field.

LIV Golf players are in the 2023 Masters Tournament field

  1. Abraham Ancer - Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking
  2. Bryson DeChambeau - Major winners last 5 years
  3. Sergio Garcia - Masters winners
  4. Talor Gooch - Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking
  5. Dustin Johnson - Masters winners
  6. Brooks Koepka - Major winners last 5 years
  7. Jason Kokrak - Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking
  8. Phil Mickelson - Masters winners
  9. Kevin Na - Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking
  10. Joaquin Niemann - 2022 Tour Championship qualifiers
  11. Louis Oosthuizen - Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking
  12. Mito Pereira - Top 4 in a 2022 major
  13. Thomas Pieters - Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking
  14. Patrick Reed - Masters winners
  15. Charl Schwartzel - Masters winners
  16. Cameron Smith - Major winners last 5 years
  17. Bubba Watson - Masters winners
  18. Harold Varner III - Top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking

