2023 Valero Texas Open live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock

The 2023 Valero Texas Open live streaming schedule features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course in San Antonio, Texas, in the 23rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

How to watch 2023 Valero Texas Open live streaming

With 2023 Valero Texas Open live streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2023 Valero Texas Open online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC Sports have their live streams for all four days of the tournament at TPC San Antonio.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win Valero Texas Open.

2023 Valero Texas Open streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live online on Golf Channel, through their website and the NBC Sports app, with three hours of coverage during all four days. All coverage is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com if you have a subscription to Golf Channel. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, PGA Tour Live offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. PGA Tour Live which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription. However, for alternate events, there is no PGA Tour Live coverage.

2023 Valero Texas Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 30

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 2