2023 The Galleri Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/26/2023
The 2023 The Galleri Classic prize money payout is from the $2.2 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete three rounds at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the The Galleri Classic prize pool is at $330,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $193,600. The The Galleri Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,100 for 78th place.

The Galleri Classic field is headed by Steve Stricker, Retief Goosen, David Toms and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 The Galleri Classic from the correct 2023 The Galleri Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player who completed two rounds can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 330,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2023 The Galleri Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $330,000
2 $193,600
3 $158,400
4 $132,000
5 $105,600
6 $88,000
7 $79,200
8 $70,400
9 $61,600
10 $57,200
11 $52,800
12 $48,400
13 $44,000
14 $41,800
15 $39,600
16 $37,400
17 $35,200
18 $33,000
19 $31,020
20 $29,040
21 $27,280
22 $25,520
23 $24,200
24 $23,100
25 $22,000
26 $20,900
27 $20,020
28 $19,140
29 $18,260
30 $17,380
31 $16,500
32 $15,840
33 $15,180
34 $14,520
35 $13,860
36 $13,200
37 $12,540
38 $12,100
39 $11,660
40 $11,220
41 $10,780
42 $10,340
43 $9,900
44 $9,460
45 $9,020
46 $8,580
47 $8,140
48 $7,700
49 $7,260
50 $6,820
51 $6,380
52 $5,940
53 $5,500
54 $5,280
55 $5,060
56 $4,840
57 $4,620
58 $4,400
59 $4,180
60 $3,960
61 $3,740
62 $3,520
63 $3,300
64 $3,080
65 $2,860
66 $2,640
67 $2,420
68 $2,200
69 $2,068
70 $1,936
71 $1,804
72 $1,672
73 $1,540
74 $1,452
75 $1,364
76 $1,276
77 $1,188
78 $1,100

