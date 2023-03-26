2023 The Galleri Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Galleri Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner David Toms, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Mission Hills Country Club in Ranch Mirage, Calif.
Toms won for the second time on the season and for the second time in three starts, pulling away from the field on Sunday to win the 54-hole event by four shots on 16-under 200.
Steven Alker finished in solo second place on 12-under total, with Retief Goosen and first alternate Paul Stankowski finishing in a tie for third place.
Toms won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.
The Galleri Classic recap notes
Toms wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Toms -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in three weeks with the Invited Celebrity Classic in Texas.
2023 The Galleri Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|David Toms
|-16
|65
|70
|65
|200
|$330,000
|2
|Steven Alker
|-12
|68
|69
|67
|204
|$193,600
|T3
|Retief Goosen
|-11
|71
|69
|65
|205
|$145,200
|T3
|Paul Stankowski
|-11
|70
|69
|66
|205
|$145,200
|T5
|Mario Tiziani
|-10
|69
|70
|67
|206
|$80,960
|T5
|Vijay Singh
|-10
|67
|71
|68
|206
|$80,960
|T5
|Padraig Harrington
|-10
|67
|71
|68
|206
|$80,960
|T5
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-10
|70
|68
|68
|206
|$80,960
|T5
|Steve Stricker
|-10
|69
|68
|69
|206
|$80,960
|T10
|Robert Karlsson
|-9
|70
|70
|67
|207
|$47,300
|T10
|Rod Pampling
|-9
|67
|72
|68
|207
|$47,300
|T10
|Fred Couples
|-9
|68
|70
|69
|207
|$47,300
|T10
|Paul Goydos
|-9
|71
|67
|69
|207
|$47,300
|T10
|Rocco Mediate
|-9
|67
|70
|70
|207
|$47,300
|T10
|Kevin Sutherland
|-9
|66
|70
|71
|207
|$47,300
|T16
|Michael Allen
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|208
|$36,300
|T16
|Alex Cejka
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|208
|$36,300
|18
|Bob Estes
|-7
|72
|70
|67
|209
|$33,000
|T19
|Bernhard Langer
|-6
|69
|72
|69
|210
|$26,023
|T19
|Paul Broadhurst
|-6
|72
|71
|67
|210
|$26,023
|T19
|Jim Furyk
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|210
|$26,023
|T19
|Lee Janzen
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$26,023
|T19
|Jeff Maggert
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$26,023
|T19
|Brett Quigley
|-6
|67
|71
|72
|210
|$26,023
|T19
|Harry Rudolph
|-6
|70
|67
|73
|210
|$26,023
|T26
|Woody Austin
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|211
|$18,700
|T26
|Richard Green
|-5
|67
|73
|71
|211
|$18,700
|T26
|Ernie Els
|-5
|72
|68
|71
|211
|$18,700
|T26
|Billy Andrade
|-5
|72
|74
|65
|211
|$18,700
|T26
|David McKenzie
|-5
|71
|68
|72
|211
|$18,700
|T26
|Mike Weir
|-5
|70
|68
|73
|211
|$18,700
|T32
|Tom Lehman
|-4
|68
|73
|71
|212
|$14,190
|T32
|Tim Petrovic
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$14,190
|T32
|Steve Flesch
|-4
|73
|68
|71
|212
|$14,190
|T32
|Jerry Kelly
|-4
|69
|71
|72
|212
|$14,190
|T32
|Matt Gogel
|-4
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$14,190
|T32
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-4
|71
|68
|73
|212
|$14,190
|T38
|Rob Labritz
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$11,660
|T38
|John Daly
|-3
|72
|69
|72
|213
|$11,660
|T38
|Billy Mayfair
|-3
|73
|69
|71
|213
|$11,660
|T41
|Ken Duke
|-2
|72
|70
|72
|214
|$9,900
|T41
|Dicky Pride
|-2
|69
|73
|72
|214
|$9,900
|T41
|Jeff Sluman
|-2
|71
|70
|73
|214
|$9,900
|T41
|Brian Gay
|-2
|68
|70
|76
|214
|$9,900
|T41
|Olin Browne
|-2
|74
|74
|66
|214
|$9,900
|T46
|Y.E. Yang
|-1
|72
|70
|73
|215
|$7,920
|T46
|Joe Durant
|-1
|71
|73
|71
|215
|$7,920
|T46
|Colin Montgomerie
|-1
|72
|74
|69
|215
|$7,920
|T46
|John Huston
|-1
|70
|77
|68
|215
|$7,920
|T50
|Scott Verplank
|E
|72
|70
|74
|216
|$6,380
|T50
|Darren Clarke
|E
|75
|68
|73
|216
|$6,380
|T50
|Wes Short, Jr.
|E
|76
|69
|71
|216
|$6,380
|T53
|Shane Bertsch
|1
|74
|68
|75
|217
|$4,730
|T53
|John Senden
|1
|77
|68
|72
|217
|$4,730
|T53
|Kirk Triplett
|1
|73
|73
|71
|217
|$4,730
|T53
|K.J. Choi
|1
|72
|75
|70
|217
|$4,730
|T53
|Doug Barron
|1
|71
|68
|78
|217
|$4,730
|T53
|Scott Parel
|1
|75
|72
|70
|217
|$4,730
|T53
|David Duval
|1
|74
|74
|69
|217
|$4,730
|T53
|Stuart Appleby
|1
|77
|70
|70
|217
|$4,730
|61
|Brian Cooper
|2
|72
|74
|72
|218
|$3,740
|T62
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|3
|75
|69
|75
|219
|$3,080
|T62
|Tim Herron
|3
|72
|74
|73
|219
|$3,080
|T62
|John Cook
|3
|74
|72
|73
|219
|$3,080
|T62
|Timothy O'Neal
|3
|73
|73
|73
|219
|$3,080
|T62
|Stephen Ames
|3
|77
|73
|69
|219
|$3,080
|T67
|Chris DiMarco
|4
|76
|68
|76
|220
|$2,310
|T67
|Robert Allenby
|4
|70
|75
|75
|220
|$2,310
|T69
|Scott McCarron
|6
|74
|71
|77
|222
|$1,870
|T69
|Corey Pavin
|6
|73
|75
|74
|222
|$1,870
|T69
|Jay Haas
|6
|72
|77
|73
|222
|$1,870
|T69
|Tom Gillis
|6
|71
|79
|72
|222
|$1,870
|T73
|Jeff Gove
|7
|74
|73
|76
|223
|$1,496
|T73
|José María Olazábal
|7
|79
|70
|74
|223
|$1,496
|75
|Marco Dawson
|8
|72
|78
|74
|224
|$1,364
|76
|Sandy Lyle
|18
|81
|79
|74
|234
|$1,276