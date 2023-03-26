2023 The Galleri Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 The Galleri Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner David Toms, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Mission Hills Country Club in Ranch Mirage, Calif.

Toms won for the second time on the season and for the second time in three starts, pulling away from the field on Sunday to win the 54-hole event by four shots on 16-under 200.

Steven Alker finished in solo second place on 12-under total, with Retief Goosen and first alternate Paul Stankowski finishing in a tie for third place.

Toms won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

The Galleri Classic recap notes

Toms wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Toms -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in three weeks with the Invited Celebrity Classic in Texas.

2023 The Galleri Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 David Toms -16 65 70 65 200 $330,000
2 Steven Alker -12 68 69 67 204 $193,600
T3 Retief Goosen -11 71 69 65 205 $145,200
T3 Paul Stankowski -11 70 69 66 205 $145,200
T5 Mario Tiziani -10 69 70 67 206 $80,960
T5 Vijay Singh -10 67 71 68 206 $80,960
T5 Padraig Harrington -10 67 71 68 206 $80,960
T5 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -10 70 68 68 206 $80,960
T5 Steve Stricker -10 69 68 69 206 $80,960
T10 Robert Karlsson -9 70 70 67 207 $47,300
T10 Rod Pampling -9 67 72 68 207 $47,300
T10 Fred Couples -9 68 70 69 207 $47,300
T10 Paul Goydos -9 71 67 69 207 $47,300
T10 Rocco Mediate -9 67 70 70 207 $47,300
T10 Kevin Sutherland -9 66 70 71 207 $47,300
T16 Michael Allen -8 69 70 69 208 $36,300
T16 Alex Cejka -8 69 70 69 208 $36,300
18 Bob Estes -7 72 70 67 209 $33,000
T19 Bernhard Langer -6 69 72 69 210 $26,023
T19 Paul Broadhurst -6 72 71 67 210 $26,023
T19 Jim Furyk -6 69 71 70 210 $26,023
T19 Lee Janzen -6 70 70 70 210 $26,023
T19 Jeff Maggert -6 70 70 70 210 $26,023
T19 Brett Quigley -6 67 71 72 210 $26,023
T19 Harry Rudolph -6 70 67 73 210 $26,023
T26 Woody Austin -5 71 70 70 211 $18,700
T26 Richard Green -5 67 73 71 211 $18,700
T26 Ernie Els -5 72 68 71 211 $18,700
T26 Billy Andrade -5 72 74 65 211 $18,700
T26 David McKenzie -5 71 68 72 211 $18,700
T26 Mike Weir -5 70 68 73 211 $18,700
T32 Tom Lehman -4 68 73 71 212 $14,190
T32 Tim Petrovic -4 72 70 70 212 $14,190
T32 Steve Flesch -4 73 68 71 212 $14,190
T32 Jerry Kelly -4 69 71 72 212 $14,190
T32 Matt Gogel -4 71 69 72 212 $14,190
T32 Thongchai Jaidee -4 71 68 73 212 $14,190
T38 Rob Labritz -3 71 71 71 213 $11,660
T38 John Daly -3 72 69 72 213 $11,660
T38 Billy Mayfair -3 73 69 71 213 $11,660
T41 Ken Duke -2 72 70 72 214 $9,900
T41 Dicky Pride -2 69 73 72 214 $9,900
T41 Jeff Sluman -2 71 70 73 214 $9,900
T41 Brian Gay -2 68 70 76 214 $9,900
T41 Olin Browne -2 74 74 66 214 $9,900
T46 Y.E. Yang -1 72 70 73 215 $7,920
T46 Joe Durant -1 71 73 71 215 $7,920
T46 Colin Montgomerie -1 72 74 69 215 $7,920
T46 John Huston -1 70 77 68 215 $7,920
T50 Scott Verplank E 72 70 74 216 $6,380
T50 Darren Clarke E 75 68 73 216 $6,380
T50 Wes Short, Jr. E 76 69 71 216 $6,380
T53 Shane Bertsch 1 74 68 75 217 $4,730
T53 John Senden 1 77 68 72 217 $4,730
T53 Kirk Triplett 1 73 73 71 217 $4,730
T53 K.J. Choi 1 72 75 70 217 $4,730
T53 Doug Barron 1 71 68 78 217 $4,730
T53 Scott Parel 1 75 72 70 217 $4,730
T53 David Duval 1 74 74 69 217 $4,730
T53 Stuart Appleby 1 77 70 70 217 $4,730
61 Brian Cooper 2 72 74 72 218 $3,740
T62 Tom Pernice Jr. 3 75 69 75 219 $3,080
T62 Tim Herron 3 72 74 73 219 $3,080
T62 John Cook 3 74 72 73 219 $3,080
T62 Timothy O'Neal 3 73 73 73 219 $3,080
T62 Stephen Ames 3 77 73 69 219 $3,080
T67 Chris DiMarco 4 76 68 76 220 $2,310
T67 Robert Allenby 4 70 75 75 220 $2,310
T69 Scott McCarron 6 74 71 77 222 $1,870
T69 Corey Pavin 6 73 75 74 222 $1,870
T69 Jay Haas 6 72 77 73 222 $1,870
T69 Tom Gillis 6 71 79 72 222 $1,870
T73 Jeff Gove 7 74 73 76 223 $1,496
T73 José María Olazábal 7 79 70 74 223 $1,496
75 Marco Dawson 8 72 78 74 224 $1,364
76 Sandy Lyle 18 81 79 74 234 $1,276

