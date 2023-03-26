2023 The Galleri Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Galleri Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner David Toms, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Mission Hills Country Club in Ranch Mirage, Calif.

Toms won for the second time on the season and for the second time in three starts, pulling away from the field on Sunday to win the 54-hole event by four shots on 16-under 200.

Steven Alker finished in solo second place on 12-under total, with Retief Goosen and first alternate Paul Stankowski finishing in a tie for third place.

Toms won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

The Galleri Classic recap notes

Toms wins the sixth PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Toms -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in three weeks with the Invited Celebrity Classic in Texas.

2023 The Galleri Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details