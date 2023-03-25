2023 LPGA Drive On Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship is the second event of the year on the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, with Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in Gold Canyon, Ariz., hosting the LPGA Drive On Championship.

The LPGA Drive On Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Sunday from Arizona.

There will be four days of golf, with 144 players starting out and playing four rounds, with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.

Golf Channel airs coverage for all four days, with tape-delayed coverage on Thursday only.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 LPGA Drive On Championship TV times and schedule.

2023 LPGA Drive On Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern