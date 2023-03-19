2023 Aramco Team Series Singapore final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
The 2023 Aramco Team Series Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner Pauline Roussin, who took home the victory at Laguna National Golf Club in Singapore.

Roussin won the Saudi-sponsored, 54-hole individual event by four shots on 15-under 201 over Danielle Kang.

Lydia Ko finished out the medal stand on 10-under total.

Roussin won the $70,714 winner's share from the $500,000 purse.

Aramco Team Series Singapore recap notes

This was the sixth event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Roussin wins to jumpstart her 2023, with a team event played with an equal $500,000 purse for the first 36 holes.

The 36-hole cut was made on 7-over 151 or better, with 61 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Jabra Ladies Open in May.

2023 Aramco Team Series Singapore final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Pauline Roussin -15 68 69 64 201 $70,714
2 Danielle Kang -11 69 68 68 205 $42,428
3 Lydia Ko -10 72 68 66 206 $28,286
T4 Elin Arvidsson -7 72 70 67 209 $17,600
T4 Klara Davidson Spilkova -7 68 72 69 209 $17,600
T4 Linn Grant -7 68 71 70 209 $17,600
T7 Michele Thomson -6 72 71 67 210 $12,100
T7 Trichat Cheenglab -6 69 74 67 210 $12,100
T7 Eleanor Givens -6 68 74 68 210 $12,100
10 Agathe Sauzon -5 69 72 70 211 $10,843
T11 Chiara Noja -4 71 69 72 212 $9,900
T11 Bronte Law -4 70 70 72 212 $9,900
T11 Nicole Garcia -4 67 70 75 212 $9,900
T14 Chloe Williams -3 70 71 72 213 $8,721
T14 Alice Hewson -3 70 71 72 213 $8,721
T16 Sophie Witt -2 70 76 68 214 $7,896
T16 Momoka Kobori -2 75 69 70 214 $7,896
T16 Carmen Alonso -2 73 70 71 214 $7,896
T16 Emma Spitz -2 70 69 75 214 $7,896
T20 Johanna Gustavsson -1 72 72 71 215 $7,040
T20 Patricia Isabel Schmidt -1 76 68 71 215 $7,040
T20 Nicole Broch Estrup -1 69 71 75 215 $7,040
T23 Liz Young E 69 80 67 216 $6,081
T23 Nuria Iturrioz E 71 75 70 216 $6,081
T23 Alexandra Forsterling E 75 70 71 216 $6,081
T23 Sara Kouskova E 73 70 73 216 $6,081
T23 Anne Van Dam E 70 69 77 216 $6,081
T28 Ana Pelaez Trivino 1 72 76 69 217 $4,547
T28 Gabriella Cowley 1 73 74 70 217 $4,547
T28 Casandra Alexander 1 74 73 70 217 $4,547
T28 April Angurasaranee 1 75 72 70 217 $4,547
T28 Cara Gainer 1 71 74 72 217 $4,547
T28 Christine Wolf 1 68 75 74 217 $4,547
T28 Olivia Cowan 1 72 71 74 217 $4,547
T28 Sarah Schober 1 69 74 74 217 $4,547
T28 Kaleigh Telfer 1 70 72 75 217 $4,547
T37 Lisa Pettersson 2 76 71 71 218 $3,512
T37 Whitney Hillier 2 75 71 72 218 $3,512
T37 Aline Krauter 2 73 73 72 218 $3,512
T37 Manon De Roey 2 71 72 75 218 $3,512
T41 Virginia Elena Carta 3 74 76 69 219 $3,017
T41 Anais Meyssonnier 3 74 74 71 219 $3,017
T41 Hannah Burke 3 71 76 72 219 $3,017
T44 Emma Grechi 4 70 78 72 220 $2,687
T44 Marianne Skarpnord 4 72 75 73 220 $2,687
T46 Nastasia Nadaud 5 75 74 72 221 $2,451
T46 Emily Kristine Pedersen 5 76 70 75 221 $2,451
T46 Amy Boulden 5 71 75 75 221 $2,451
T49 Kim Metraux 6 79 70 73 222 $2,157
T49 Kirsten Rudgeley 6 76 72 74 222 $2,157
T49 Annabel Dimmock 6 75 72 75 222 $2,157
T49 Diksha Dagar 6 71 74 77 222 $2,157
T53 Felicity Johnson 7 73 76 74 223 $1,886
T53 Caroline Hedwall 7 74 72 77 223 $1,886
T55 Tereza Melecka 10 76 75 75 226 $1,634
T55 Lauren Holmey 10 76 75 75 226 $1,634
T55 Sock Hwee Koh 10 73 76 77 226 $1,634
T58 Magdalena Simmermacher 11 74 76 77 227 $1,485
T58 Lydia Hall 11 75 75 77 227 $1,485
60 Sofie Bringner 12 74 75 79 228 $1,414
61 Pia Babnik 15 74 76 81 231 $1,367

