2023 Aramco Team Series Singapore final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Aramco Team Series Singapore final leaderboard is headed by winner Pauline Roussin, who took home the victory at Laguna National Golf Club in Singapore.

Roussin won the Saudi-sponsored, 54-hole individual event by four shots on 15-under 201 over Danielle Kang.

Lydia Ko finished out the medal stand on 10-under total.

Roussin won the $70,714 winner's share from the $500,000 purse.

Aramco Team Series Singapore recap notes

This was the sixth event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Roussin wins to jumpstart her 2023, with a team event played with an equal $500,000 purse for the first 36 holes.

The 36-hole cut was made on 7-over 151 or better, with 61 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Jabra Ladies Open in May.

2023 Aramco Team Series Singapore final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

