2023 LIV Golf Tucson field: Players, rankings

The 2023 LIV Golf Invitational Tucson field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson, Mexico.

The LIV Golf Invitational Tucson field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the second tournament of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the first tournament of the series.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with five of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 LIV Golf Tucson field

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Dean Burmester

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Martin Kaymer

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jed Morgan

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Thomas Pieters

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

