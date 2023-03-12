What does the Amazing Cre logo on Min Woo Lee's shirt represent?

Min Woo Lee has a weird logo on his shirt, which, underneath the logo, has the words Amazing Cre.

Now that the Australia native is looking to win The Players Championship, people are wondering what in the world that logo and those words mean.

As it turns out, it's a clothing brand unfamiliar to American golfers.

Amazing Cre is a Korean-based clothing brand, and they have a unique skill logo that is easily recognizable. Amazing Cre is actually short for Amazing Creation. The brand sponsored the LPGA's Portland Classic last year.

The Amazing Cre brand makes apparel for men and women, with an eye toward fashion-forward items that do not look entirely traditional. They make a variety of products, including bucket hats, cargo shorts and pants, fashionable hoodies and more.

The brand prices their products in South Korean Won, and the threads are expensive. A standard polo shirt is $285. Their tech pants are $425 per pair.

So, if you would like to try out Amazing Cre for yourself, you have to be prepared to pay for it.