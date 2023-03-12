2023 Valspar Championship Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2023 Valspar Championship is the sixth PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.
The event played after The Players is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $8.1 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.
Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.
For the 2023 Valspar Championship, the orth Florida section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played March 13, 2023, at Southern Hills Plantation Club in Brooksville, Fla., and the field of 131 players was finalized on March 11 at 5 p.m. local time.
Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.
For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.
The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2023 Valspar Championship. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Valero Texas Open after Monday qualifying.
2023 Valspar Championship Monday qualifier field
- Matt Atkins
- Sangmoon Bae
- Michael Balcar
- Blayne Barber
- Jacob Bergeron
- Carey Bina
- Michael Blair
- Ryan Blaum
- Cody Blick
- Jonas Blixt
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Brian Campbell
- Frankie Capan
- Jay Card
- Rowin Caron
- Cole Castro
- Davis Chatfield
- Alex Chiarella
- Rak Hyun Cho
- Ryan Cole
- Branden Collins
- Erik Compton
- Parker Coody
- Ben Cook
- Chris Crisologo
- AJ Crouch
- Trace Crowe
- Brian Davis
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Cristian DiMarco
- Andrew Dorn
- Ryan Elmore
- Derek Ernst
- Matt Every
- Zack Fischer
- Angus Flanagan
- Bryan Florio
- Chris Francoeur
- Tommy Gainey
- Ryan Gerard
- Keith Greene
- Danny Guise
- David Hearn
- James Hervol
- Gabriel Hjertstedt
- Bo Hoag
- Brad Hopfinger
- Vince India
- Nicholas Infanti
- Carter Jenkins
- Zihao Jin
- Caleb Johnson
- Michael Johnson
- Trevor Johnson
- Richard Jung
- Michael Kartrude
- Evan Katz
- Pete Kellermann
- Jake Kevorkian
- Justin Kim
- Peter Knade
- Ben Kohles
- Andrew Kozan
- Peter Kuest
- Davis Lamb
- Rick Lamb
- Derek Lamely
- Hank Lebioda
- Beni Long
- Sam Love
- Stuart Macdonald
- Jack Maguire
- Andrew McCain
- Gregory McClimans
- Logan McCracken
- William McGirt
- Andre Metzger
- Andrew Morris
- Cooper Musselman
- Patrick Newcomb
- Chris Nido
- Bryson Nimmer
- Seung Yul Noh
- Pontus Nyholm
- Jeff Overton
- Paul Peterson
- Kevin Phelan
- Charles Porter
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Spencer Ralston
- Seth Reeves
- Zach Robbins
- Daniel Robinson
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Christian Salzer
- David Sanders
- Billy Tom Sargent
- Kevin Scherr
- Luke Schniederjans
- Alex Scott
- Manav Shah
- Peyton Shore
- Jacob Solomon
- John Somers
- Jake Staiano
- Jimmy Stanger
- Brett Stegmaier
- Tyler Strafaci
- Jackson Suber
- Ryan Sullivan
- Nicholas Tenuta
- Curtis Thompson
- Nicholas Thompson
- Beau Titsworth
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Austen Truslow
- Ashton Van Horne
- Bo Van Pelt
- Alan Wagner
- Danny Walker
- Charles Wang
- Dalton Ward
- Joe Weiler
- Alex Weiss
- Brett White
- Joseph Winslow
- Jared Wolfe
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- Joe Zawaski