2023 International Series Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour

2023 International Series Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/12/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of an Asian Tour flag


The 2023 International Series Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Wade Ormsby, who earned the Asian Tour win at Black Mountain Golf Club in Thailand.

Ormsby won the first hole of a sudden-death playoff, making a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th before his opponent, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, missed a shorter birdie bid. Both players finished regulation at 20-under 268.

Micha Lauren Shin and Yeongsu Kim finished in a tie for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Ormsby won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series Thailand recap notes

Ormsby earned 7.33 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and few LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the DGC Open.

2023 International Series Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Wade Ormsby -20 68 68 67 65 268 $360,000
2 Chonlatit Chuenboonngam -20 68 69 67 64 268 $220,000
T3 Yeongsu Kim -19 67 67 69 66 269 $113,000
T3 Micah Lauren Shin -19 70 65 67 67 269 $113,000
5 Kevin Yuan -18 67 67 69 67 270 $82,000
T6 Settee Prakongvech -17 66 66 72 67 271 $48,083
T6 Sanghyun Park -17 67 70 67 67 271 $48,083
T6 Taehee Lee -17 68 66 69 68 271 $48,083
T6 Yongjun Bae -17 69 68 65 69 271 $48,083
T6 Jazz Janewattananond -17 65 67 69 70 271 $48,083
T6 Chikkarangappa S -17 67 67 67 70 271 $48,083
T12 Ekpharit Wu -16 66 69 70 67 272 $30,567
T12 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -16 65 67 71 69 272 $30,567
T12 Zach Murray -16 67 66 68 71 272 $30,567
T15 Suteepat Prateeptienchai -15 68 69 68 68 273 $24,833
T15 Ratchanon Chantananuwat -15 69 69 67 68 273 $0
T15 Dodge Kemmer -15 64 66 74 69 273 $24,833
T15 Bai Zhengkai -15 68 67 69 69 273 $24,833
T15 Lee Chieh-po -15 71 67 66 69 273 $24,833
T15 Jaewoong Eom -15 67 67 68 71 273 $24,833
T15 Mingyu Cho -15 67 69 66 71 273 $24,833
T22 Justin Quiban -14 70 68 71 65 274 $20,600
T22 Miguel Tabuena -14 64 70 70 70 274 $20,600
T22 Andrew Dodt -14 66 69 69 70 274 $20,600
T22 Karandeep Kochhar -14 69 69 66 70 274 $20,600
T22 Yosuke Asaji -14 67 67 68 72 274 $20,600
T27 Kaito Onishi -13 70 67 71 67 275 $17,114
T27 Sadom Kaewkanjana -13 70 67 70 68 275 $17,114
T27 Dominic Foos -13 68 71 68 68 275 $17,114
T27 Bio Kim -13 66 69 70 70 275 $17,114
T27 Steve Lewton -13 67 72 66 70 275 $17,114
T27 John Lyras -13 72 64 67 72 275 $17,114
T27 Siddikur Rahman -13 70 67 64 74 275 $17,114
T34 Honey Baisoya -12 73 62 72 69 276 $14,000
T34 Nitithorn Thippong -12 66 71 69 70 276 $14,000
T34 Taichi Kho -12 66 72 68 70 276 $14,000
T34 Chanat Sakulpolphaisan -12 69 69 67 71 276 $14,000
T34 Chan Shih-chang -12 67 69 68 72 276 $14,000
T34 Phachara Khongwatmai -12 70 66 68 72 276 $14,000
T34 Richard T. Lee -12 70 68 65 73 276 $14,000
T41 Berry Henson -11 71 68 71 67 277 $11,386
T41 Runchanapong Youprayong -11 69 69 70 69 277 $11,386
T41 Kosuke Hamamoto -11 71 68 69 69 277 $11,386
T41 Taewoo Kim #1468 -11 73 65 69 70 277 $11,386
T41 Tanapat Pichaikool -11 70 69 68 70 277 $11,386
T41 Gunn Charoenkul -11 70 66 70 71 277 $11,386
T41 Suradit Yongcharoenchai -11 71 67 68 71 277 $11,386
T48 Yonggu Shin -10 68 68 74 68 278 $8,520
T48 Veer Ahlawat -10 70 68 71 69 278 $8,520
T48 Gaganjeet Bhullar -10 69 69 71 69 278 $8,520
T48 Wang Wei-hsuan -10 67 72 70 69 278 $8,520
T48 Jeremy Gandon -10 70 68 70 70 278 $8,520
T48 Andy Ogletree -10 69 70 68 71 278 $8,520
T48 Shahriffuddin Ariffin -10 68 70 68 72 278 $8,520
T48 Hung Chien-yao -10 71 68 67 72 278 $8,520
T48 Kieran Vincent -10 74 64 67 73 278 $8,520
T48 Poom Saksansin -10 70 67 67 74 278 $8,520
T58 Jinichiro Kozuma -9 69 70 75 65 279 $6,600
T58 Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij -9 74 65 72 68 279 $6,600
T58 Jack Thompson -9 68 70 71 70 279 $6,600
T58 Pawin Ingkhapradit -9 69 67 72 71 279 $6,600
T58 Turk Pettit -9 66 73 69 71 279 $6,600
T63 Scott Hend -8 72 67 72 69 280 $5,900
T63 Terry Pilkadaris -8 69 70 71 70 280 $5,900
T65 Travis Smyth -7 68 71 71 71 281 $5,400
T65 Shunya Takeyasu -7 69 68 71 73 281 $5,400
T65 Taehoon Ok -7 68 67 70 76 281 $5,400
T68 Kyongjun Moon -6 69 70 72 71 282 $4,800
T68 Douglas Klein -6 68 69 71 74 282 $4,800
T68 Miguel Carballo -6 71 68 69 74 282 $4,800
71 Thanpisit Omsin -5 68 69 74 72 283 $4,400
T72 Jyoti Randhawa -3 70 69 73 73 285 $4,100
T72 Hanmil Jung -3 70 68 71 76 285 $4,100
74 Natipong Srithong -2 69 70 76 71 286 $3,800
75 Tomoyo Ikemura 1 72 66 77 74 289 $3,600
76 Dechawat Phetprayoon 5 69 70 73 81 293 $3,400

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.