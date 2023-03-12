2023 International Series Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 International Series Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Wade Ormsby, who earned the Asian Tour win at Black Mountain Golf Club in Thailand.

Ormsby won the first hole of a sudden-death playoff, making a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th before his opponent, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, missed a shorter birdie bid. Both players finished regulation at 20-under 268.

Micha Lauren Shin and Yeongsu Kim finished in a tie for third place, a shot out of the playoff.

Ormsby won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

International Series Thailand recap notes

Ormsby earned 7.33 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and few LIV Golf players.

There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the DGC Open.

2023 International Series Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

