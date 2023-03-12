2023 International Series Thailand final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 International Series Thailand final leaderboard is headed by winner Wade Ormsby, who earned the Asian Tour win at Black Mountain Golf Club in Thailand.
Ormsby won the first hole of a sudden-death playoff, making a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th before his opponent, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, missed a shorter birdie bid. Both players finished regulation at 20-under 268.
Micha Lauren Shin and Yeongsu Kim finished in a tie for third place, a shot out of the playoff.
Ormsby won the $360,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
International Series Thailand recap notes
Ormsby earned 7.33 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars and few LIV Golf players.
There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the third event of the season.
The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues next week with the DGC Open.
2023 International Series Thailand final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Wade Ormsby
|-20
|68
|68
|67
|65
|268
|$360,000
|2
|Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
|-20
|68
|69
|67
|64
|268
|$220,000
|T3
|Yeongsu Kim
|-19
|67
|67
|69
|66
|269
|$113,000
|T3
|Micah Lauren Shin
|-19
|70
|65
|67
|67
|269
|$113,000
|5
|Kevin Yuan
|-18
|67
|67
|69
|67
|270
|$82,000
|T6
|Settee Prakongvech
|-17
|66
|66
|72
|67
|271
|$48,083
|T6
|Sanghyun Park
|-17
|67
|70
|67
|67
|271
|$48,083
|T6
|Taehee Lee
|-17
|68
|66
|69
|68
|271
|$48,083
|T6
|Yongjun Bae
|-17
|69
|68
|65
|69
|271
|$48,083
|T6
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-17
|65
|67
|69
|70
|271
|$48,083
|T6
|Chikkarangappa S
|-17
|67
|67
|67
|70
|271
|$48,083
|T12
|Ekpharit Wu
|-16
|66
|69
|70
|67
|272
|$30,567
|T12
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-16
|65
|67
|71
|69
|272
|$30,567
|T12
|Zach Murray
|-16
|67
|66
|68
|71
|272
|$30,567
|T15
|Suteepat Prateeptienchai
|-15
|68
|69
|68
|68
|273
|$24,833
|T15
|Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|-15
|69
|69
|67
|68
|273
|$0
|T15
|Dodge Kemmer
|-15
|64
|66
|74
|69
|273
|$24,833
|T15
|Bai Zhengkai
|-15
|68
|67
|69
|69
|273
|$24,833
|T15
|Lee Chieh-po
|-15
|71
|67
|66
|69
|273
|$24,833
|T15
|Jaewoong Eom
|-15
|67
|67
|68
|71
|273
|$24,833
|T15
|Mingyu Cho
|-15
|67
|69
|66
|71
|273
|$24,833
|T22
|Justin Quiban
|-14
|70
|68
|71
|65
|274
|$20,600
|T22
|Miguel Tabuena
|-14
|64
|70
|70
|70
|274
|$20,600
|T22
|Andrew Dodt
|-14
|66
|69
|69
|70
|274
|$20,600
|T22
|Karandeep Kochhar
|-14
|69
|69
|66
|70
|274
|$20,600
|T22
|Yosuke Asaji
|-14
|67
|67
|68
|72
|274
|$20,600
|T27
|Kaito Onishi
|-13
|70
|67
|71
|67
|275
|$17,114
|T27
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|-13
|70
|67
|70
|68
|275
|$17,114
|T27
|Dominic Foos
|-13
|68
|71
|68
|68
|275
|$17,114
|T27
|Bio Kim
|-13
|66
|69
|70
|70
|275
|$17,114
|T27
|Steve Lewton
|-13
|67
|72
|66
|70
|275
|$17,114
|T27
|John Lyras
|-13
|72
|64
|67
|72
|275
|$17,114
|T27
|Siddikur Rahman
|-13
|70
|67
|64
|74
|275
|$17,114
|T34
|Honey Baisoya
|-12
|73
|62
|72
|69
|276
|$14,000
|T34
|Nitithorn Thippong
|-12
|66
|71
|69
|70
|276
|$14,000
|T34
|Taichi Kho
|-12
|66
|72
|68
|70
|276
|$14,000
|T34
|Chanat Sakulpolphaisan
|-12
|69
|69
|67
|71
|276
|$14,000
|T34
|Chan Shih-chang
|-12
|67
|69
|68
|72
|276
|$14,000
|T34
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|-12
|70
|66
|68
|72
|276
|$14,000
|T34
|Richard T. Lee
|-12
|70
|68
|65
|73
|276
|$14,000
|T41
|Berry Henson
|-11
|71
|68
|71
|67
|277
|$11,386
|T41
|Runchanapong Youprayong
|-11
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|$11,386
|T41
|Kosuke Hamamoto
|-11
|71
|68
|69
|69
|277
|$11,386
|T41
|Taewoo Kim #1468
|-11
|73
|65
|69
|70
|277
|$11,386
|T41
|Tanapat Pichaikool
|-11
|70
|69
|68
|70
|277
|$11,386
|T41
|Gunn Charoenkul
|-11
|70
|66
|70
|71
|277
|$11,386
|T41
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|-11
|71
|67
|68
|71
|277
|$11,386
|T48
|Yonggu Shin
|-10
|68
|68
|74
|68
|278
|$8,520
|T48
|Veer Ahlawat
|-10
|70
|68
|71
|69
|278
|$8,520
|T48
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|-10
|69
|69
|71
|69
|278
|$8,520
|T48
|Wang Wei-hsuan
|-10
|67
|72
|70
|69
|278
|$8,520
|T48
|Jeremy Gandon
|-10
|70
|68
|70
|70
|278
|$8,520
|T48
|Andy Ogletree
|-10
|69
|70
|68
|71
|278
|$8,520
|T48
|Shahriffuddin Ariffin
|-10
|68
|70
|68
|72
|278
|$8,520
|T48
|Hung Chien-yao
|-10
|71
|68
|67
|72
|278
|$8,520
|T48
|Kieran Vincent
|-10
|74
|64
|67
|73
|278
|$8,520
|T48
|Poom Saksansin
|-10
|70
|67
|67
|74
|278
|$8,520
|T58
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|-9
|69
|70
|75
|65
|279
|$6,600
|T58
|Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij
|-9
|74
|65
|72
|68
|279
|$6,600
|T58
|Jack Thompson
|-9
|68
|70
|71
|70
|279
|$6,600
|T58
|Pawin Ingkhapradit
|-9
|69
|67
|72
|71
|279
|$6,600
|T58
|Turk Pettit
|-9
|66
|73
|69
|71
|279
|$6,600
|T63
|Scott Hend
|-8
|72
|67
|72
|69
|280
|$5,900
|T63
|Terry Pilkadaris
|-8
|69
|70
|71
|70
|280
|$5,900
|T65
|Travis Smyth
|-7
|68
|71
|71
|71
|281
|$5,400
|T65
|Shunya Takeyasu
|-7
|69
|68
|71
|73
|281
|$5,400
|T65
|Taehoon Ok
|-7
|68
|67
|70
|76
|281
|$5,400
|T68
|Kyongjun Moon
|-6
|69
|70
|72
|71
|282
|$4,800
|T68
|Douglas Klein
|-6
|68
|69
|71
|74
|282
|$4,800
|T68
|Miguel Carballo
|-6
|71
|68
|69
|74
|282
|$4,800
|71
|Thanpisit Omsin
|-5
|68
|69
|74
|72
|283
|$4,400
|T72
|Jyoti Randhawa
|-3
|70
|69
|73
|73
|285
|$4,100
|T72
|Hanmil Jung
|-3
|70
|68
|71
|76
|285
|$4,100
|74
|Natipong Srithong
|-2
|69
|70
|76
|71
|286
|$3,800
|75
|Tomoyo Ikemura
|1
|72
|66
|77
|74
|289
|$3,600
|76
|Dechawat Phetprayoon
|5
|69
|70
|73
|81
|293
|$3,400