How much does it cost to play golf at TPC Sawgrass and The Players Stadium Course?

You've seen the par-3 17th on TV, when the PGA Tour holds The Players on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. You want to give it a shot yourself and see if you can tame it as well the rest of Pete Dye's most-recognized gem.

What most people don't know is that there are two Pete Dye courses at TPC Sawgrass. Yes, the Stadium Course is great, but the recently renovated Dye's Valley Course is arguably as interesting and -- according to some locals -- even better than the Stadium.

With 36 great holes, if you're thinking of taking a special golf trip, TPC Sawgrass should then be on your list. So how does it compare to other golf Meccas in terms of price? How much does it cost to play golf at TPC Sawgrass -- namely, The Players Stadium Course?

How much does it cost to play golf at TPC Sawgrass?

In 2023, the rack rate for the Stadium Course is $450 from June through August and $600 in peak season, which is the rest of the year except for the month before and including the week of The Players Championship. The green fee includes cart, a forecaddie for the group (tip separate) and range balls.

The green fee for both courses can change dynamically, however, based on time of year and demand to play the course that day. You're typically paying top dollar for a facility that sees a lot of play given the price point -- particularly in the weeks after The Players, when the green fee increases to nearly $850.

Your best bet if you're planning to travel from outside the Ponte Vedra Beach and Jacksonville areas to play TPC Sawgrass, is to buy a package.

TPC Sawgrass teams with the nearby (looking out onto the 13th hole of the Stadium Course) Sawgrass Marriott to offer stay-and-play packages. As an example, for almost $1,671, you'll get three nights at the Marriott, two rounds the Stadium Course and breakfast each day. That's a decent discount on the rack rate, saving a few hundred bucks.