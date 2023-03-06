Where is TPC Sawgrass and The Players Championship 2023 located?

TPC Sawgrass is home to The Players Championship 2023 and its island green par-3 17th hole, one of the most recognizable golf holes on the PGA Tour and one of the best-known golf courses in the United States and the world, and it's home to one of the best golf tournaments on the planet. The Jacksonville-area course has some of the most recognizable holes in the world, including the 16th through 18th holes on the Stadium Course.

Not only is TPC Sawgrass an incredible golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its The Players Championship, which features the biggest purse of the year at the home of the PGA Tour.

Naturally, a resort hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where TPC Sawgrass is located.

Where is TPC Sawgrass located?

TPC Sawgrass is located in a town called Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. A lot of fans think TPC Sawgrass is in the city of Jacksonville proper, but it's in the nearby town -- at least as far as addresses go. To give a better idea of its location relative to Jacksonville, TPC Sawgrass is southeast of Jacksonville, which sits as the biggest city in the northeast portion of Florida.

TPC Sawgrass sits off a road called A-1A, which runs up and down the Atlantic coast.

Neighboring towns to Ponte Vedra Beach include Neptune Beach, Atlantic Beach and Sawgrass.

Which airports are near TPC Sawgrass?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to TPC Sawgrass is Jacksonville, the JAX airport is frequently where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 60-minute drive from the airport to TPC Sawgrass.

What other famous golf courses are near TPC Sawgrass?

TPC Sawgrass is an iconic golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world. Sawgrass Country Club is nearby and has hosted this event.

Atantic Beach Country Club has hosted the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in the past as well.