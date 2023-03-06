2023 The Players Championship live streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, Peacock

The 2023 The Players Championship live streaming schedule features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., in the 21st event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

How to watch 2023 The Players Championship live streaming

With 2023 The Players Championship live streams from Golf Channel, NBC and PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2023 The Players Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC Sports have their live streams for all four days of the tournament at TPC Sawgrass.

There will be 144 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to win The Players Championship.

2023 The Players Championship streaming websites and apps

All four days of the event will stream live online on Golf Channel, through their website and the NBC Sports app, with four hours of coverage during the first two days and two hours of coverage for the final two days. All coverage is available through Peacock, the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com if you have a subscription to Golf Channel. Golf Channel can be watched online without a cable subscription through FuboTV, YouTube TV and other services.

NBC has coverage on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage until 6 p.m. Eastern each night. That coverage is available on NBCSports.com and Peacock, which requires a subscription.

Separate from online streams of TV coverage, PGA Tour Live offers exclusive, unique live streams of coverage before the TV broadcast. PGA Tour Live which can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

2023 The Players Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 9

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-6 p.m.

Friday, March 10

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 6:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-6 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 1-6 p.m.

Sunday, March 12