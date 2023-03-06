2023 The Players Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 The Players Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

03/06/2023
A picture of golfer Jon Rahm


The 2023 The Players Championship purse is set for $25 million, with the winner's share coming in at $4,500,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 The Players Championship field is headed by Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy and more of the world's best players. Cam Smith is the prior champion.

The 144-player field competes in the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

This is the 20th PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 600 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 80 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

2023 The Players Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $4,500,000
2 $2,725,000
3 $1,725,000
4 $1,225,000
5 $1,025,000
6 $906,250
7 $843,750
8 $781,250
9 $731,250
10 $681,250
11 $631,250
12 $581,250
13 $531,250
14 $481,250
15 $456,250
16 $431,250
17 $406,250
18 $381,250
19 $356,250
20 $331,250
21 $306,250
22 $281,250
23 $261,250
24 $241,250
25 $221,250
26 $201,250
27 $193,750
28 $186,250
29 $178,750
30 $171,250
31 $163,750
32 $156,250
33 $148,750
34 $142,500
35 $136,250
36 $130,000
37 $123,750
38 $118,750
39 $113,750
40 $108,750
41 $103,750
42 $98,750
43 $93,750
44 $88,750
45 $83,750
46 $78,750
47 $73,750
48 $69,750
49 $66,250
50 $64,250
51 $62,750
52 $61,250
53 $60,250
54 $59,250
55 $58,750
56 $58,250
57 $57,750
58 $57,250
59 $56,750
60 $56,250
61 $55,750
62 $55,250
63 $54,750
64 $54,250
65 $53,750

