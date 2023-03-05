2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

03/05/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Jon Rahm


The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money payout is from the $20 million purse, with 71 professional players who complete four rounds at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Arnold Palmer Invitational prize pool is at $3,600,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,180,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. Arnold Palmer Invitational prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $40,600.

For 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational and payout, see our final leaderboard

For 2023 Puerto Rico Open and payout, see our final leaderboard

Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headed by Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and more. It's a tight leaderboard heading into the final round, with as many as five players who can win.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational from the correct 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 70 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational and payout, see our final leaderboard

For 2023 Puerto Rico Open and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $3,600,000
2 $2,180,000
3 $1,380,000
4 $980,000
5 $820,000
6 $725,000
7 $675,000
8 $625,000
9 $585,000
10 $545,000
11 $505,000
12 $465,000
13 $425,000
14 $385,000
15 $365,000
16 $345,000
17 $325,000
18 $305,000
19 $285,000
20 $265,000
21 $245,000
22 $225,000
23 $209,000
24 $193,000
25 $177,000
26 $161,000
27 $155,000
28 $149,000
29 $143,000
30 $137,000
31 $131,000
32 $125,000
33 $119,000
34 $114,000
35 $109,000
36 $104,000
37 $99,000
38 $95,000
39 $91,000
40 $87,000
41 $83,000
42 $79,000
43 $75,000
44 $71,000
45 $67,000
46 $63,000
47 $59,000
48 $55,800
49 $53,000
50 $51,400
51 $50,200
52 $49,000
53 $48,200
54 $47,400
55 $47,000
56 $46,600
57 $46,200
58 $45,800
59 $45,400
60 $45,000
61 $44,600
62 $44,200
63 $43,800
64 $43,400
65 $43,000
66 $42,600
67 $42,200
68 $41,800
66 $42,600
67 $42,200
68 $41,800
69 $41,400
70 $41,000
71 $40,600
72 $40,200
73 $39,800
74 $39,400
75 $39,000
76 $38,600
77 $38,200
78 $37,800
79 $37,400
80 $37,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.