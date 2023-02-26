2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba final leaderboard is headed by winner Charles Howell III, who earned the LIV Golf win at Mayakoba Resort's El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Howell III shot a final round 64 to win the 54-hole event by four shots over Peter Uilhein on 15-under 198.

Howell III won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Mayakoba recap notes

Howell III earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Crushers team finished first by nine shots, with the four team members (Chase Howell III, Jason Kokrak, Howell III and Anirban Lahiri) splitting $3 milllion. The 4 Aces earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Torque finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in March with the Tucson event from March 17-19.

2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details