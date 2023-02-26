2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba final leaderboard is headed by winner Charles Howell III, who earned the LIV Golf win at Mayakoba Resort's El Camaleon Golf Course in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Howell III shot a final round 64 to win the 54-hole event by four shots over Peter Uilhein on 15-under 198.

Howell III won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Mayakoba recap notes

Howell III earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 48 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the Crushers team finished first by nine shots, with the four team members (Chase Howell III, Jason Kokrak, Howell III and Anirban Lahiri) splitting $3 milllion. The 4 Aces earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Torque finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2023 LIV Golf schedule continues in March with the Tucson event from March 17-19.

2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Charles Howell III -15 68 66 64 198 $4,000,000
2 Peter Uihlein -11 67 66 69 202 $2,125,000
3 Branden Grace -10 68 68 67 203 $1,500,000
4 Paul Casey -7 65 71 70 206 $1,050,000
T5 Carlos Ortiz -6 67 70 70 207 $887,500
T5 Cameron Smith -6 69 71 67 207 $887,500
T7 Graeme McDowell -5 70 67 71 208 $571,667
T7 Pat Perez -5 71 71 66 208 $571,667
T7 Brendan Steele -5 72 70 66 208 $571,667
T7 Talor Gooch -5 67 66 75 208 $571,667
T7 Sebastián Muñoz -5 72 68 68 208 $571,667
T7 Matthew Wolff -5 70 67 71 208 $571,667
T13 Ian Poulter -4 68 71 70 209 $315,000
T13 Joaquin Niemann -4 74 67 68 209 $315,000
T15 Marc Leishman -3 68 70 72 210 $237,000
T15 Abraham Ancer -3 70 69 71 210 $237,000
T15 Mito Pereira -3 72 70 68 210 $237,000
T15 Scott Vincent -3 71 71 68 210 $237,000
T19 Kevin Na -1 74 69 69 212 $188,400
T19 Jason Kokrak -1 65 75 72 212 $188,400
T19 Cameron Tringale -1 70 72 70 212 $188,400
T19 Dean Burmester -1 73 69 70 212 $188,400
T19 Bryson DeChambeau -1 72 73 67 212 $188,400
T24 Sergio Garcia E 72 69 72 213 $165,000
T24 Henrik Stenson E 73 71 69 213 $165,000
T24 Matt Jones E 73 72 68 213 $165,000
T24 Richard Bland E 73 70 70 213 $165,000
T28 Phil Mickelson 1 72 75 67 214 $157,000
T28 Brooks Koepka 1 71 72 71 214 $157,000
T28 Harold Varner III 1 74 72 68 214 $157,000
T28 Eugenio Chacarra 1 75 69 70 214 $157,000
32 Anirban Lahiri 2 70 72 73 215 $152,000
T33 Dustin Johnson 3 68 71 77 216 $147,000
T33 Danny Lee 3 71 71 74 216 $147,000
T33 Thomas Pieters 3 76 68 72 216 $147,000
T33 James Piot 3 73 71 72 216 $147,000
37 Charl Schwartzel 4 74 74 69 217 $142,000
T38 Patrick Reed 5 72 72 74 218 $139,000
T38 David Puig 5 74 69 75 218 $139,000
40 Bubba Watson 6 72 76 71 219 $136,000
T41 Lee Westwood 8 76 71 74 221 $133,000
T41 Louis Oosthuizen 8 76 69 76 221 $133,000
43 Jediah Morgan 9 70 75 77 222 $130,000
T44 Bernd Wiesberger 10 76 77 70 223 $127,000
T44 Sam Horsfield 10 71 74 78 223 $127,000
46 Laurie Canter 12 79 73 73 225 $124,000
47 Chase Koepka 14 74 81 72 227 $122,000
48 Sihwan Kim 21 82 77 75 234 $120,000

