2023 Honda LPGA Thailand streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

02/22/2023
The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand is the second event of the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Siam Country Club’s Pattaya Old Course in Chonburi, Thailand. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Honda LPGA Thailand action.

You can watch the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round (on Wednesday night in the US).

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC brings together 20 hours of coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as through Peacock.

2023 Honda LPGA Thailand streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Feb. 23

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 10 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 10 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 p.m. - 3:30 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26

  • Golf Channel broadcast: 10:30 p.m. - 3:30 a.m.

