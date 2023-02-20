2023 Honda LPGA Thailand purse, winner’s share, prize money payout
02/20/2023
A photo of golfer Nelly Korda in 2018


The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand purse is set for $1.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $255,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand field is headed by Nelly Korda, Jennifer Kupcho, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is the second event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season.

With 72 players in the field, there is no cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is new standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Siam Country Club's Pattaya Old Course in Thailand.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $2 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $255,000
2 $157,385
3 $114,172
4 $88,320
5 $71,089
6 $58,163
7 $48,685
8 $42,653
9 $38,345
10 $34,898
11 $32,312
12 $30,158
13 $28,263
14 $26,539
15 $24,988
16 $23,610
17 $22,404
18 $21,369
19 $20,508
20 $19,818
21 $19,129
22 $18,440
23 $17,751
24 $17,061
25 $16,458
26 $15,856
27 $15,251
28 $14,649
29 $14,045
30 $13,528
31 $13,011
32 $12,494
33 $11,977
34 $11,460
35 $11,030
36 $10,598
37 $10,168
38 $9,737
39 $9,305
40 $8,961
41 $8,617
42 $8,273
43 $7,927
44 $7,583
45 $7,324
46 $7,066
47 $6,807
48 $6,548
49 $6,290
50 $6,031
51 $5,860
52 $5,687
53 $5,514
54 $5,343
55 $5,170
56 $4,997
57 $4,826
58 $4,653
59 $4,482
60 $4,308
61 $4,222
62 $4,135
63 $4,050
64 $3,964
65 $3,877
66 $3,791
67 $3,706
68 $3,619
69 $3,533
70 $3,447
71 $3,404
72 $3,360

