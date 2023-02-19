2023 Thailand Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Thailand Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Thorbjorn Olesen, who earned his seventh-career DP World Tour win at Amata Spring Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Dane pulled away from the field with a final round of 66 to win by four shots on 24-under 264, beating 2022 DP World Tour winner Yannik Paul.
Alexander Knappe and Joost Luiten finished in joint third place, two shots behind Paul and six shots behind Olesen.
Olesen won the €319,738.38 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Thailand Classic recap notes
Olesen earned 15.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 74 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the 10th completed event of the season.
Olesen earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.
The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Hero Indian Open.
2023 Thailand Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-24
|67
|67
|64
|66
|264
|€319,738.38
|2
|Yannik Paul
|-20
|65
|69
|66
|68
|268
|€206,889.54
|T3
|Alexander Knappe
|-18
|65
|69
|69
|67
|270
|€106,265.99
|T3
|Joost Luiten
|-18
|69
|67
|65
|69
|270
|€106,265.99
|T5
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-17
|66
|65
|72
|68
|271
|€67,333.14
|T5
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-17
|70
|66
|64
|71
|271
|€67,333.14
|T5
|Antoine Rozner
|-17
|67
|69
|69
|66
|271
|€67,333.14
|8
|Jeunghun Wang
|-16
|68
|67
|67
|70
|272
|€47,020.35
|T9
|Dale Whitnell
|-15
|69
|66
|67
|71
|273
|€39,873.26
|T9
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-15
|66
|67
|70
|70
|273
|€39,873.26
|T11
|Kazuki Higa
|-14
|70
|64
|68
|72
|274
|€33,478.49
|T11
|Matthew Southgate
|-14
|71
|65
|71
|67
|274
|€33,478.49
|T13
|Christoffer Bring
|-13
|67
|67
|73
|68
|275
|€28,306.25
|T13
|Grant Forrest
|-13
|68
|71
|67
|69
|275
|€28,306.25
|T13
|Niklas Nørgaard
|-13
|69
|70
|68
|68
|275
|€28,306.25
|T13
|Adrien Saddier
|-13
|68
|70
|68
|69
|275
|€28,306.25
|T17
|Zander Lombard
|-12
|67
|70
|67
|72
|276
|€23,472.56
|T17
|Edoardo Molinari
|-12
|70
|70
|65
|71
|276
|€23,472.56
|T17
|Jayden Schaper
|-12
|69
|72
|66
|69
|276
|€23,472.56
|T17
|Marcel Siem
|-12
|69
|68
|71
|68
|276
|€23,472.56
|T17
|Martin Simonsen
|-12
|64
|72
|72
|68
|276
|€23,472.56
|T22
|Thomas Aiken
|-11
|68
|72
|70
|67
|277
|€19,842.59
|T22
|Daniel Gavins
|-11
|68
|71
|70
|68
|277
|€19,842.59
|T22
|Richard Mansell
|-11
|71
|69
|68
|69
|277
|€19,842.59
|T22
|Kalle Samooja
|-11
|69
|70
|67
|71
|277
|€19,842.59
|T22
|Clément Sordet
|-11
|68
|67
|70
|72
|277
|€19,842.59
|T22
|Sami Välimäki
|-11
|64
|71
|69
|73
|277
|€19,842.59
|T28
|Alexander Björk
|-10
|67
|73
|69
|69
|278
|€16,739.24
|T28
|Manu Gandas
|-10
|71
|69
|70
|68
|278
|€16,739.24
|T28
|Takumi Kanaya
|-10
|72
|67
|70
|69
|278
|€16,739.24
|T28
|Romain Langasque
|-10
|68
|69
|73
|68
|278
|€16,739.24
|T28
|Marcel Schneider
|-10
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|€16,739.24
|T33
|Daan Huizing
|-9
|69
|72
|68
|70
|279
|€13,955.64
|T33
|Oliver Hundebøll
|-9
|70
|70
|72
|67
|279
|€13,955.64
|T33
|Matthieu Pavon
|-9
|68
|67
|69
|75
|279
|€13,955.64
|T33
|Connor Syme
|-9
|71
|68
|69
|71
|279
|€13,955.64
|T33
|Ashun Wu
|-9
|69
|72
|70
|68
|279
|€13,955.64
|T38
|Thomas Bjørn
|-8
|71
|69
|69
|71
|280
|€11,472.97
|T38
|Daniel Brown
|-8
|72
|67
|71
|70
|280
|€11,472.97
|T38
|Tk Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
|-8
|72
|66
|69
|73
|280
|€0
|T38
|Chase Hanna
|-8
|72
|68
|71
|69
|280
|€11,472.97
|T38
|Joakim Lagergren
|-8
|69
|72
|68
|71
|280
|€11,472.97
|T38
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-8
|67
|72
|70
|71
|280
|€11,472.97
|T38
|Thriston Lawrence
|-8
|66
|68
|76
|70
|280
|€11,472.97
|T38
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|-8
|66
|75
|66
|73
|280
|€11,472.97
|T46
|Louis De Jager
|-7
|72
|69
|71
|69
|281
|€9,215.99
|T46
|Alejandro Del Rey
|-7
|68
|73
|71
|69
|281
|€9,215.99
|T46
|Aaron Pike
|-7
|69
|71
|72
|69
|281
|€9,215.99
|T46
|Justin Walters
|-7
|73
|68
|70
|70
|281
|€9,215.99
|T46
|Ekpharit Wu
|-7
|71
|68
|70
|72
|281
|€9,215.99
|T51
|Nick Bachem
|-6
|68
|71
|71
|72
|282
|€7,178.44
|T51
|Jens Fahrbring
|-6
|70
|69
|73
|70
|282
|€7,178.44
|T51
|Pedro Figueiredo
|-6
|69
|71
|73
|69
|282
|€7,178.44
|T51
|Daniel Hillier
|-6
|72
|68
|68
|74
|282
|€7,178.44
|T51
|Jeong Weon Ko
|-6
|72
|69
|70
|71
|282
|€7,178.44
|T51
|Gudmundur Kristjansson
|-6
|70
|70
|72
|70
|282
|€7,178.44
|T57
|John Axelsen
|-5
|70
|67
|74
|72
|283
|€5,830.52
|T57
|Robert Macintyre
|-5
|68
|73
|70
|72
|283
|€5,830.52
|T57
|John Parry
|-5
|72
|69
|69
|73
|283
|€5,830.52
|T57
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-5
|68
|72
|69
|74
|283
|€5,830.52
|T57
|Paul Waring
|-5
|70
|70
|73
|70
|283
|€5,830.52
|T62
|Simon Forsström
|-4
|68
|70
|73
|73
|284
|€4,984.16
|T62
|James Morrison
|-4
|71
|69
|77
|67
|284
|€4,984.16
|T62
|Marc Warren
|-4
|72
|69
|70
|73
|284
|€4,984.16
|T62
|Blake Windred
|-4
|69
|72
|72
|71
|284
|€4,984.16
|T66
|Jorge Campillo
|-3
|70
|70
|75
|70
|285
|€4,325.87
|T66
|Gary Hurley
|-3
|71
|67
|75
|72
|285
|€4,325.87
|T66
|Adrian Otaegui
|-3
|70
|68
|72
|75
|285
|€4,325.87
|69
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-2
|69
|70
|73
|74
|286
|€3,949.71
|T70
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-1
|68
|67
|73
|79
|287
|€3,667.59
|T70
|Joshua Lee
|-1
|67
|74
|72
|74
|287
|€3,667.59
|72
|Marcus Armitage
|E
|69
|72
|70
|77
|288
|€2,821.22
|73
|Louis Dobbelaar
|1
|70
|70
|75
|74
|289
|€2,818.22
|74
|Freddy Schott
|7
|72
|69
|77
|77
|295
|€2,815.22