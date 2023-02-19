2023 Thailand Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Thailand Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Thorbjorn Olesen Credit: Getty Images


The 2023 Thailand Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Thorbjorn Olesen, who earned his seventh-career DP World Tour win at Amata Spring Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Dane pulled away from the field with a final round of 66 to win by four shots on 24-under 264, beating 2022 DP World Tour winner Yannik Paul.

Alexander Knappe and Joost Luiten finished in joint third place, two shots behind Paul and six shots behind Olesen.

Olesen won the €319,738.38 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Thailand Classic recap notes

Olesen earned 15.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 74 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the 10th completed event of the season.

Olesen earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Hero Indian Open.

2023 Thailand Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Thorbjørn Olesen -24 67 67 64 66 264 €319,738.38
2 Yannik Paul -20 65 69 66 68 268 €206,889.54
T3 Alexander Knappe -18 65 69 69 67 270 €106,265.99
T3 Joost Luiten -18 69 67 65 69 270 €106,265.99
T5 Rafa Cabrera Bello -17 66 65 72 68 271 €67,333.14
T5 Nicolai Højgaard -17 70 66 64 71 271 €67,333.14
T5 Antoine Rozner -17 67 69 69 66 271 €67,333.14
8 Jeunghun Wang -16 68 67 67 70 272 €47,020.35
T9 Dale Whitnell -15 69 66 67 71 273 €39,873.26
T9 Fabrizio Zanotti -15 66 67 70 70 273 €39,873.26
T11 Kazuki Higa -14 70 64 68 72 274 €33,478.49
T11 Matthew Southgate -14 71 65 71 67 274 €33,478.49
T13 Christoffer Bring -13 67 67 73 68 275 €28,306.25
T13 Grant Forrest -13 68 71 67 69 275 €28,306.25
T13 Niklas Nørgaard -13 69 70 68 68 275 €28,306.25
T13 Adrien Saddier -13 68 70 68 69 275 €28,306.25
T17 Zander Lombard -12 67 70 67 72 276 €23,472.56
T17 Edoardo Molinari -12 70 70 65 71 276 €23,472.56
T17 Jayden Schaper -12 69 72 66 69 276 €23,472.56
T17 Marcel Siem -12 69 68 71 68 276 €23,472.56
T17 Martin Simonsen -12 64 72 72 68 276 €23,472.56
T22 Thomas Aiken -11 68 72 70 67 277 €19,842.59
T22 Daniel Gavins -11 68 71 70 68 277 €19,842.59
T22 Richard Mansell -11 71 69 68 69 277 €19,842.59
T22 Kalle Samooja -11 69 70 67 71 277 €19,842.59
T22 Clément Sordet -11 68 67 70 72 277 €19,842.59
T22 Sami Välimäki -11 64 71 69 73 277 €19,842.59
T28 Alexander Björk -10 67 73 69 69 278 €16,739.24
T28 Manu Gandas -10 71 69 70 68 278 €16,739.24
T28 Takumi Kanaya -10 72 67 70 69 278 €16,739.24
T28 Romain Langasque -10 68 69 73 68 278 €16,739.24
T28 Marcel Schneider -10 69 70 69 70 278 €16,739.24
T33 Daan Huizing -9 69 72 68 70 279 €13,955.64
T33 Oliver Hundebøll -9 70 70 72 67 279 €13,955.64
T33 Matthieu Pavon -9 68 67 69 75 279 €13,955.64
T33 Connor Syme -9 71 68 69 71 279 €13,955.64
T33 Ashun Wu -9 69 72 70 68 279 €13,955.64
T38 Thomas Bjørn -8 71 69 69 71 280 €11,472.97
T38 Daniel Brown -8 72 67 71 70 280 €11,472.97
T38 Tk Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a) -8 72 66 69 73 280 €0
T38 Chase Hanna -8 72 68 71 69 280 €11,472.97
T38 Joakim Lagergren -8 69 72 68 71 280 €11,472.97
T38 Pablo Larrazábal -8 67 72 70 71 280 €11,472.97
T38 Thriston Lawrence -8 66 68 76 70 280 €11,472.97
T38 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -8 66 75 66 73 280 €11,472.97
T46 Louis De Jager -7 72 69 71 69 281 €9,215.99
T46 Alejandro Del Rey -7 68 73 71 69 281 €9,215.99
T46 Aaron Pike -7 69 71 72 69 281 €9,215.99
T46 Justin Walters -7 73 68 70 70 281 €9,215.99
T46 Ekpharit Wu -7 71 68 70 72 281 €9,215.99
T51 Nick Bachem -6 68 71 71 72 282 €7,178.44
T51 Jens Fahrbring -6 70 69 73 70 282 €7,178.44
T51 Pedro Figueiredo -6 69 71 73 69 282 €7,178.44
T51 Daniel Hillier -6 72 68 68 74 282 €7,178.44
T51 Jeong Weon Ko -6 72 69 70 71 282 €7,178.44
T51 Gudmundur Kristjansson -6 70 70 72 70 282 €7,178.44
T57 John Axelsen -5 70 67 74 72 283 €5,830.52
T57 Robert Macintyre -5 68 73 70 72 283 €5,830.52
T57 John Parry -5 72 69 69 73 283 €5,830.52
T57 Daniel Van Tonder -5 68 72 69 74 283 €5,830.52
T57 Paul Waring -5 70 70 73 70 283 €5,830.52
T62 Simon Forsström -4 68 70 73 73 284 €4,984.16
T62 James Morrison -4 71 69 77 67 284 €4,984.16
T62 Marc Warren -4 72 69 70 73 284 €4,984.16
T62 Blake Windred -4 69 72 72 71 284 €4,984.16
T66 Jorge Campillo -3 70 70 75 70 285 €4,325.87
T66 Gary Hurley -3 71 67 75 72 285 €4,325.87
T66 Adrian Otaegui -3 70 68 72 75 285 €4,325.87
69 Thongchai Jaidee -2 69 70 73 74 286 €3,949.71
T70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -1 68 67 73 79 287 €3,667.59
T70 Joshua Lee -1 67 74 72 74 287 €3,667.59
72 Marcus Armitage E 69 72 70 77 288 €2,821.22
73 Louis Dobbelaar 1 70 70 75 74 289 €2,818.22
74 Freddy Schott 7 72 69 77 77 295 €2,815.22

