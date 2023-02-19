2023 Thailand Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Thailand Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Thorbjorn Olesen, who earned his seventh-career DP World Tour win at Amata Spring Country Club in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Dane pulled away from the field with a final round of 66 to win by four shots on 24-under 264, beating 2022 DP World Tour winner Yannik Paul.

Alexander Knappe and Joost Luiten finished in joint third place, two shots behind Paul and six shots behind Olesen.

Olesen won the €319,738.38 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Thailand Classic recap notes

Olesen earned 15.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 74 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the 10th completed event of the season.

Olesen earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Hero Indian Open.

2023 Thailand Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details