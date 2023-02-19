2023 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour Featured Suggested Links

2023 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Bernhard Langer


The 2023 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Langer tied Hale Irwin for the all-time PGA Tour Champions wins record with his 45th-career win and a three-shot victory on 17-under 199. He held off Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker for the fifth win in this event.

Dicky Pride and Jerry Kelly finished tied for fourth place.

Langer won the $320,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Chubb Classic recap notes

Langer wins the third PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour. It's his 12th PGA Tour Champions win in his 60s.

The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Chubb Classic in Florida.

2023 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Bernhard Langer -17 64 70 65 199 $270,000
T2 Padraig Harrington -14 67 70 65 202 $144,000
T2 Steve Stricker -14 67 69 66 202 $144,000
T4 Dicky Pride -13 65 70 68 203 $97,200
T4 Jerry Kelly -13 69 66 68 203 $97,200
T6 Justin Leonard -11 66 73 66 205 $68,400
T6 David Toms -11 70 68 67 205 $68,400
T8 Fred Couples -10 67 69 70 206 $54,000
T8 Steven Alker -10 70 65 71 206 $54,000
T10 Alex Cejka -9 73 71 63 207 $43,200
T10 Y.E. Yang -9 68 74 65 207 $43,200
T10 Ernie Els -9 65 72 70 207 $43,200
T13 Robert Karlsson -8 69 73 66 208 $33,300
T13 Lee Janzen -8 70 69 69 208 $33,300
T13 Paul Broadhurst -8 70 68 70 208 $33,300
T13 Paul Goydos -8 64 71 73 208 $33,300
17 Paul Stankowski -7 71 70 68 209 $28,800
T18 Ken Tanigawa -6 67 73 70 210 $22,577
T18 Mark Hensby -6 68 72 70 210 $22,577
T18 Doug Barron -6 72 68 70 210 $22,577
T18 Rod Pampling -6 71 69 70 210 $22,577
T18 David McKenzie -6 74 66 70 210 $22,577
T18 Scott McCarron -6 69 69 72 210 $22,577
T18 Olin Browne -6 67 70 73 210 $22,577
T25 Scott Verplank -5 69 76 66 211 $15,686
T25 Scott Parel -5 68 76 67 211 $15,686
T25 Billy Andrade -5 70 71 70 211 $15,686
T25 Jeff Sluman -5 71 69 71 211 $15,686
T25 Steve Flesch -5 69 70 72 211 $15,686
T25 Brett Quigley -5 67 72 72 211 $15,686
T25 Darren Clarke -5 71 68 72 211 $15,686
T32 Marco Dawson -4 68 74 70 212 $11,610
T32 Richard Green -4 71 70 71 212 $11,610
T32 Wes Short, Jr. -4 68 72 72 212 $11,610
T32 Rob Labritz -4 72 67 73 212 $11,610
T32 Duffy Waldorf -4 65 73 74 212 $11,610
T32 Retief Goosen -4 66 71 75 212 $11,610
T38 Brian Gay -3 75 69 69 213 $9,720
T38 Kirk Triplett -3 73 69 71 213 $9,720
T40 Tim Petrovic -2 70 74 70 214 $8,640
T40 Gene Sauers -2 68 75 71 214 $8,640
T40 Michael Allen -2 72 71 71 214 $8,640
T40 Ken Duke -2 72 69 73 214 $8,640
44 Matt Gogel -1 73 70 72 215 $7,740
T45 Chris DiMarco E 73 75 68 216 $7,020
T45 Rocco Mediate E 72 73 71 216 $7,020
T45 Corey Pavin E 73 71 72 216 $7,020
T48 John Huston 1 66 82 69 217 $5,760
T48 Mario Tiziani 1 73 71 73 217 $5,760
T48 Joe Durant 1 72 71 74 217 $5,760
T48 Bob Estes 1 71 71 75 217 $5,760
T52 Scott Dunlap 2 66 81 71 218 $4,560
T52 K.J. Choi 2 75 71 72 218 $4,560
T52 Jim Furyk 2 74 69 75 218 $4,560
T55 Mike Weir 3 72 74 73 219 $4,050
T55 Michael Muehr 3 73 71 75 219 $4,050
T57 Stuart Appleby 4 76 77 67 220 $3,690
T57 Robert Allenby 4 69 82 69 220 $3,690
T59 Alan Morin 5 73 75 73 221 $3,240
T59 Glen Day 5 73 74 74 221 $3,240
T59 Tom Lehman 5 74 73 74 221 $3,240
T62 Jeff Maggert 6 71 76 75 222 $2,700
T62 Tim Herron 6 71 76 75 222 $2,700
T62 Woody Austin 6 72 74 76 222 $2,700
65 Shane Bertsch 8 74 78 72 224 $2,340
T66 Timothy O'Neal 10 77 80 69 226 $1,980
T66 Billy Mayfair 10 75 79 72 226 $1,980
T66 Gary Hallberg 10 73 74 79 226 $1,980
69 Brandt Jobe 11 76 74 77 227 $1,692
T70 Tom Pernice Jr. 12 78 74 76 228 $1,422
T70 Brad Faxon 12 75 77 76 228 $1,422
T70 Jay Haas 12 76 75 77 228 $1,422
T70 John Senden 12 77 73 78 228 $1,422
74 Notah Begay III 14 80 77 73 230 $1,188
75 David Johnson 15 77 78 76 231 $1,116
76 Brian Cooper 28 77 84 83 244 $1,044

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.