2023 Chubb Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Chubb Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Langer tied Hale Irwin for the all-time PGA Tour Champions wins record with his 45th-career win and a three-shot victory on 17-under 199. He held off Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker for the fifth win in this event.

Dicky Pride and Jerry Kelly finished tied for fourth place.

Langer won the $320,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Chubb Classic recap notes

Langer wins the third PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour. It's his 12th PGA Tour Champions win in his 60s.

The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

2023 Chubb Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

