2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who took home the victory at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Ko held on against the field on Sunday in the final round, shooting 4-under 68 to earn a one-shot win over Aditi Ashok, who had already won once during the Ladies European Tour season.

For 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International and payout, see our final leaderboard

Ko's 21-under 267 total was also two better than Manon De Roey, Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu, who all finished in joint third place.

Ko won the $750,000 winner's share from the $5,000,000 purse.

Aramco Saudi Ladies International recap notes

This was the third event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Ko wins in her first start of 2023, marking her first start since getting married in the short offseason.

The 36-hole cut was made on 1-over 145 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Joburg Ladies Open in two weeks.

2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

