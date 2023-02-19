2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who took home the victory at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.
Ko held on against the field on Sunday in the final round, shooting 4-under 68 to earn a one-shot win over Aditi Ashok, who had already won once during the Ladies European Tour season.
For 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International and payout, see our final leaderboard
Ko's 21-under 267 total was also two better than Manon De Roey, Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu, who all finished in joint third place.
Ko won the $750,000 winner's share from the $5,000,000 purse.
Aramco Saudi Ladies International recap notes
This was the third event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.
Ko wins in her first start of 2023, marking her first start since getting married in the short offseason.
The 36-hole cut was made on 1-over 145 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.
The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Joburg Ladies Open in two weeks.
2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Lydia Ko
|-21
|64
|69
|66
|68
|267
|$750,000
|2
|Aditi Ashok
|-20
|65
|66
|69
|68
|268
|$450,000
|T3
|Manon De Roey
|-19
|71
|66
|69
|63
|269
|$235,000
|T3
|Lexi Thompson
|-19
|72
|68
|63
|66
|269
|$235,000
|T3
|Lilia Vu
|-19
|67
|66
|65
|71
|269
|$235,000
|6
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-17
|68
|67
|65
|71
|271
|$155,000
|7
|Georgia Hall
|-16
|70
|68
|67
|67
|272
|$140,000
|8
|Nasa Hataoka
|-15
|68
|71
|66
|68
|273
|$125,000
|T9
|Hae Ran Ryu
|-14
|67
|74
|66
|67
|274
|$117,500
|T9
|Albane Valenzuela
|-14
|68
|66
|71
|69
|274
|$117,500
|11
|Gaby Lopez
|-13
|66
|69
|71
|69
|275
|$110,000
|T12
|Maria Fassi
|-12
|71
|67
|70
|68
|276
|$102,500
|T12
|Chiara Noja
|-12
|71
|70
|65
|70
|276
|$102,500
|T14
|Lee-Anne Pace
|-11
|70
|72
|67
|68
|277
|$89,375
|T14
|Cara Gainer
|-11
|69
|67
|72
|69
|277
|$89,375
|T14
|HeeJeong Lim
|-11
|66
|72
|70
|69
|277
|$89,375
|T14
|Charley Hull
|-11
|71
|69
|65
|72
|277
|$89,375
|T18
|Alice Hewson
|-10
|69
|70
|70
|69
|278
|$78,500
|T18
|Pauline Roussin
|-10
|67
|73
|68
|70
|278
|$78,500
|T18
|Hyo-Joo Kim
|-10
|67
|70
|70
|71
|278
|$78,500
|T18
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-10
|65
|72
|68
|73
|278
|$78,500
|T22
|Carlota Ciganda
|-9
|72
|73
|68
|66
|279
|$70,250
|T22
|Johanna Gustavsson
|-9
|69
|67
|72
|71
|279
|$70,250
|T24
|Jung Min Hong
|-8
|65
|78
|69
|68
|280
|$57,500
|T24
|Nicole Garcia
|-8
|72
|69
|69
|70
|280
|$57,500
|T24
|Jennifer Chang
|-8
|71
|68
|70
|71
|280
|$57,500
|T24
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-8
|71
|67
|70
|72
|280
|$57,500
|T24
|So Mi Lee
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|72
|280
|$57,500
|T24
|Danielle Kang
|-8
|69
|71
|68
|72
|280
|$57,500
|T24
|Lisa Pettersson
|-8
|69
|68
|69
|74
|280
|$57,500
|T24
|Xi Yu Lin
|-8
|69
|72
|65
|74
|280
|$57,500
|T32
|In Gee Chun
|-7
|70
|74
|69
|68
|281
|$44,667
|T32
|Alexa Pano
|-7
|70
|74
|68
|69
|281
|$44,667
|T32
|Esther Henseleit
|-7
|73
|72
|67
|69
|281
|$44,667
|T35
|Ryann O'Toole
|-6
|70
|71
|74
|67
|282
|$38,500
|T35
|Angel Yin
|-6
|69
|76
|68
|69
|282
|$38,500
|T35
|Chloe Williams
|-6
|75
|68
|69
|70
|282
|$38,500
|T35
|Yujin Sung
|-6
|72
|71
|68
|71
|282
|$38,500
|T35
|A Lim Kim
|-6
|71
|72
|68
|71
|282
|$38,500
|T40
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-5
|68
|72
|74
|69
|283
|$31,000
|T40
|Morgane Metraux
|-5
|71
|74
|69
|69
|283
|$31,000
|T40
|Jenny Shin
|-5
|73
|70
|70
|70
|283
|$31,000
|T40
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|-5
|69
|71
|71
|72
|283
|$31,000
|T40
|Leona Maguire
|-5
|71
|69
|69
|74
|283
|$31,000
|T45
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-4
|70
|74
|70
|70
|284
|$26,500
|T45
|Celine Boutier
|-4
|67
|74
|72
|71
|284
|$26,500
|T47
|Wichanee Meechai
|-3
|75
|68
|71
|71
|285
|$24,167
|T47
|Olivia Cowan
|-3
|73
|72
|69
|71
|285
|$24,167
|T47
|Alison Lee
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|72
|285
|$24,167
|50
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|-2
|74
|67
|71
|74
|286
|$23,000
|T51
|Anna Nordqvist
|-1
|75
|70
|70
|72
|287
|$21,500
|T51
|Aline Krauter
|-1
|72
|67
|75
|73
|287
|$21,500
|T53
|Jana Melichova
|E
|73
|72
|74
|69
|288
|$19,333
|T53
|Annie Park
|E
|70
|73
|71
|74
|288
|$19,333
|T53
|Jinhee Im
|E
|69
|76
|69
|74
|288
|$19,333
|T56
|Andrea Lee
|1
|72
|70
|72
|75
|289
|$16,750
|T56
|Jeong Mee Hwang
|1
|70
|74
|70
|75
|289
|$16,750
|T58
|Tiia Koivisto
|2
|71
|72
|73
|74
|290
|$15,750
|T58
|Yuka Saso
|2
|73
|70
|72
|75
|290
|$15,750
|60
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|3
|72
|73
|75
|71
|291
|$15,000
|61
|Carmen Alonso
|4
|72
|72
|76
|72
|292
|$14,500
|62
|Becky Brewerton
|7
|73
|72
|77
|73
|295
|$14,000