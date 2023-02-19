2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
The 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who took home the victory at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Ko held on against the field on Sunday in the final round, shooting 4-under 68 to earn a one-shot win over Aditi Ashok, who had already won once during the Ladies European Tour season.

Ko's 21-under 267 total was also two better than Manon De Roey, Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu, who all finished in joint third place.

Ko won the $750,000 winner's share from the $5,000,000 purse.

Aramco Saudi Ladies International recap notes

This was the third event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Ko wins in her first start of 2023, marking her first start since getting married in the short offseason.

The 36-hole cut was made on 1-over 145 or better, with 62 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Joburg Ladies Open in two weeks.

2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Lydia Ko -21 64 69 66 68 267 $750,000
2 Aditi Ashok -20 65 66 69 68 268 $450,000
T3 Manon De Roey -19 71 66 69 63 269 $235,000
T3 Lexi Thompson -19 72 68 63 66 269 $235,000
T3 Lilia Vu -19 67 66 65 71 269 $235,000
6 Emily Kristine Pedersen -17 68 67 65 71 271 $155,000
7 Georgia Hall -16 70 68 67 67 272 $140,000
8 Nasa Hataoka -15 68 71 66 68 273 $125,000
T9 Hae Ran Ryu -14 67 74 66 67 274 $117,500
T9 Albane Valenzuela -14 68 66 71 69 274 $117,500
11 Gaby Lopez -13 66 69 71 69 275 $110,000
T12 Maria Fassi -12 71 67 70 68 276 $102,500
T12 Chiara Noja -12 71 70 65 70 276 $102,500
T14 Lee-Anne Pace -11 70 72 67 68 277 $89,375
T14 Cara Gainer -11 69 67 72 69 277 $89,375
T14 HeeJeong Lim -11 66 72 70 69 277 $89,375
T14 Charley Hull -11 71 69 65 72 277 $89,375
T18 Alice Hewson -10 69 70 70 69 278 $78,500
T18 Pauline Roussin -10 67 73 68 70 278 $78,500
T18 Hyo-Joo Kim -10 67 70 70 71 278 $78,500
T18 Atthaya Thitikul -10 65 72 68 73 278 $78,500
T22 Carlota Ciganda -9 72 73 68 66 279 $70,250
T22 Johanna Gustavsson -9 69 67 72 71 279 $70,250
T24 Jung Min Hong -8 65 78 69 68 280 $57,500
T24 Nicole Garcia -8 72 69 69 70 280 $57,500
T24 Jennifer Chang -8 71 68 70 71 280 $57,500
T24 Ashleigh Buhai -8 71 67 70 72 280 $57,500
T24 So Mi Lee -8 69 70 69 72 280 $57,500
T24 Danielle Kang -8 69 71 68 72 280 $57,500
T24 Lisa Pettersson -8 69 68 69 74 280 $57,500
T24 Xi Yu Lin -8 69 72 65 74 280 $57,500
T32 In Gee Chun -7 70 74 69 68 281 $44,667
T32 Alexa Pano -7 70 74 68 69 281 $44,667
T32 Esther Henseleit -7 73 72 67 69 281 $44,667
T35 Ryann O'Toole -6 70 71 74 67 282 $38,500
T35 Angel Yin -6 69 76 68 69 282 $38,500
T35 Chloe Williams -6 75 68 69 70 282 $38,500
T35 Yujin Sung -6 72 71 68 71 282 $38,500
T35 A Lim Kim -6 71 72 68 71 282 $38,500
T40 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -5 68 72 74 69 283 $31,000
T40 Morgane Metraux -5 71 74 69 69 283 $31,000
T40 Jenny Shin -5 73 70 70 70 283 $31,000
T40 Klara Davidson Spilkova -5 69 71 71 72 283 $31,000
T40 Leona Maguire -5 71 69 69 74 283 $31,000
T45 Gemma Dryburgh -4 70 74 70 70 284 $26,500
T45 Celine Boutier -4 67 74 72 71 284 $26,500
T47 Wichanee Meechai -3 75 68 71 71 285 $24,167
T47 Olivia Cowan -3 73 72 69 71 285 $24,167
T47 Alison Lee -3 71 71 71 72 285 $24,167
50 Stephanie Kyriacou -2 74 67 71 74 286 $23,000
T51 Anna Nordqvist -1 75 70 70 72 287 $21,500
T51 Aline Krauter -1 72 67 75 73 287 $21,500
T53 Jana Melichova E 73 72 74 69 288 $19,333
T53 Annie Park E 70 73 71 74 288 $19,333
T53 Jinhee Im E 69 76 69 74 288 $19,333
T56 Andrea Lee 1 72 70 72 75 289 $16,750
T56 Jeong Mee Hwang 1 70 74 70 75 289 $16,750
T58 Tiia Koivisto 2 71 72 73 74 290 $15,750
T58 Yuka Saso 2 73 70 72 75 290 $15,750
60 Nicole Broch Estrup 3 72 73 75 71 291 $15,000
61 Carmen Alonso 4 72 72 76 72 292 $14,500
62 Becky Brewerton 7 73 72 77 73 295 $14,000

