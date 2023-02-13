Popstroke rates: How much does it cost to play at Popstroke?

If you've never been to a Popstroke, you're probably wondering how much it costs to play at Popstroke. Going to Popstroke can be a lot of fun, but the costs vary depending on how you choose to play.

Popstroke fees depend on how much golf you want to play and your age.

First, to play at a Popstroke, you're going to pay a fee for playing an 18-hole putting course. Then you have the option to play additional rounds, with there being a replay rate or an all-day pass.

Popstroke rates

18 holes (adult): $20

18 holes (seniors, 60 and up): $15

18 holes (children, 3-15): $12

18 holes (military): $15

18 holes (replay): $5

All day pass: $25

Popstroke provides putters for use, and they don't cost anything to rent. You can also bring your own golf clubs to use at Popstroke, but most people aren't coming to Popstroke to work on their game; they're coming to have fun with friends.