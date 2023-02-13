Popstroke locations: Currently open, future and rumored
02/13/2023
A picture of a Popstroke location


Popstroke has been growing like crazy the last several years, with the Florida-based company adding locations around the country. Popstroke currently has 6 open locations in the United States, with another handful opening soon all over the place.  

Popstroke is continuing on its expansion plans in major American cities, particularly in Florida and Arizona.

If you've never been to a Popstroke, it's basically a grown-up miniature golf course. Golfers can play on two courses of mini-golf, although the courses don't feature windmills and other typical obstacles.

At Popstroke, you pay per round or can purchase a full-day pass.

Want to find out the nearest Popstroke location to you? See our list below of Popstroke locations currently open, coming soon (under construction) and rumored.

Popstroke locations: Open, future, rumored

STATE CITY ADDRESS STATUS
Florida Fort Myers 5531 Six Mile Commercial Court, Ft Myers, FL 33912 OPEN
Florida Sarasota 195 University Town Center Dr, Sarasota, FL 34243 OPEN
Florida Port St. Lucie 11070 SW Village Parkway, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 OPEN
Florida Orlando 321 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32828 OPEN
Florida Tampa 25297 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, FL 33559 OPEN
Florida Delray 25297 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz, FL 33559 COMING SOON
Texas Houston 23110 Grand Circle Blvd, Katy, TX 77449 OPEN
Arizona Glendale TBD COMING SOON
Arizona Scottsdale TBD COMING SOON

