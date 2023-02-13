Popstroke locations: Currently open, future and rumored

Popstroke has been growing like crazy the last several years, with the Florida-based company adding locations around the country. Popstroke currently has 6 open locations in the United States, with another handful opening soon all over the place.

Popstroke is continuing on its expansion plans in major American cities, particularly in Florida and Arizona.

If you've never been to a Popstroke, it's basically a grown-up miniature golf course. Golfers can play on two courses of mini-golf, although the courses don't feature windmills and other typical obstacles.

At Popstroke, you pay per round or can purchase a full-day pass.

Want to find out the nearest Popstroke location to you? See our list below of Popstroke locations currently open, coming soon (under construction) and rumored.

Popstroke locations: Open, future, rumored

