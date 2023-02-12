2023 Vic Open women’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Vic Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jiyai Shin, who earned the dominating win with a five-shot victory at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, Australia.

Shin shot 1-under 71 in the final round, pulling away from the field to win on 14-under 275.

Grace Kim and Pavarisa Yoktuan finished in a tie for second place in the event.

Shin won the AUD$73,800 winner's share of the AUD$420,000 purse.

Vic Open recap notes

With her first win of the year, Shin earned a two-year exemption onto the WPGA Tour of Australia.

A total of 24 players finished the tournament in the event on the 2023 WPGA Tour of Australia schedule after a 54-hole cut was made to the top 20 players and ties.

In the concurrent men's event at 13th Beach, Michael Hendry prevailed as the winner.

2023 Vic Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details