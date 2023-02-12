2023 Vic Open women's final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Vic Open women’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/12/2023
The 2023 Vic Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jiyai Shin, who earned the dominating win with a five-shot victory at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, Australia.

Shin shot 1-under 71 in the final round, pulling away from the field to win on 14-under 275.

Grace Kim and Pavarisa Yoktuan finished in a tie for second place in the event.

Shin won the AUD$73,800 winner's share of the AUD$420,000 purse.

Vic Open recap notes

With her first win of the year, Shin earned a two-year exemption onto the WPGA Tour of Australia.

A total of 24 players finished the tournament in the event on the 2023 WPGA Tour of Australia schedule after a 54-hole cut was made to the top 20 players and ties.

In the concurrent men's event at 13th Beach, Michael Hendry prevailed as the winner.

2023 Vic Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jiyai Shin -14 67 71 66 71 275 $75,600
T2 Grace Kim -9 69 71 69 71 280 $35,700
T2 Pavarisa Yoktuan -9 67 68 69 76 280 $35,700
T4 Cassie Porter -8 66 64 72 79 281 $19,110
T4 Emma Talley -8 67 69 71 74 281 $19,110
6 Su Oh -7 69 72 74 67 282 $14,490
7 Peiying Tsai -6 70 70 69 74 283 $12,999
T8 Charlotte Thomas -5 69 71 73 71 284 $10,794
T8 Sarah Kemp -5 72 69 71 72 284 $10,794
T10 Kirsten Rudgeley -4 73 69 69 74 285 $8,558
T10 Wenyung Keh -4 69 70 71 75 285 $8,558
12 Karis Davidson -2 70 72 73 72 287 $7,266
13 Holly Clyburn -1 69 67 75 77 288 $6,426
14 Min A Yoon 1 68 71 70 81 290 $6,006
T15 Karrie Webb 2 72 69 73 77 291 $5,376
T15 Kristalle Blum 2 68 75 72 76 291 $5,376
17 Breanna Gill 3 72 71 71 78 292 $4,830
T18 Ayaka Sugihara 4 72 71 72 78 293 $4,578
T18 Shina Kanazawa 4 68 74 73 78 293 $4,578
T20 Sarah Jane Smith 6 69 74 73 79 295 $4,368
21 Hanee Song 7 72 71 77 76 296 $4,242
T22 Rhianna Lewis 9 73 71 75 78 297 $4,158
T23 Kelsey Bennett 10 73 75 71 80 299 $4,074
24 Jordan O'Brien 16 71 77 70 86 304 $3,990
25 Katelyn Must 5 73 75 74 -- 222 $3,906
T26 Grace Lennon 6 77 72 74 -- 223 $3,612
T26 Sarah Yamaki branch 6 72 75 76 -- 223 $3,612
T26 Saraporn Chamchoi 6 76 73 74 -- 223 $3,612
T26 Siyi Keh 6 77 72 74 -- 223 $3,612
T26 Stephanie Bunque 6 76 71 76 -- 223 $3,612
T26 Yuna Takagi 6 73 72 78 -- 223 $3,612
T32 Amy Chu 8 74 75 76 -- 225 $3,234
T32 Munchin Keh 8 70 76 79 -- 225 $3,234
T32 Nayeon Eum 8 74 73 78 -- 225 $3,234
T35 Asmitha Sathish 9 74 74 78 -- 226 $3,066
T36 Stefanie Hall 10 73 75 79 -- 227 $2,982
37 Danni Vasquez 12 70 74 85 -- 229 $2,898

