2023 Vic Open men’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Vic Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Michael Hendry, who earned the win with a four-shot victory at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, Australia.

Hendry shot a final-round 72 to take a four-shot victory on 21-under 267, holding off David Micheluzzi for the big win.

Andrew Martin, Justin Warren and Tom Power Horan were all tied for third place.

Hendry won the AUD$76,500 winner's share of the AUD$420,000 purse.

Vic Open recap notes

Hendry also earned a two-year exemption onto the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

A total of 37 players finished the tournament in the third event of the 2023 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season after a 54-hole cut was made to the top 36 and ties.

In the concurrent women's event at 13th Beach, Jiyai Shin prevailed as the winner.

2023 Vic Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

