2023 Vic Open men’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/12/2023
A picture of Jiyai Shin and Michael Hendry A picture of Jiyai Shin and Michael Hendry (Credit: Australian Golf Media)


The 2023 Vic Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Michael Hendry, who earned the win with a four-shot victory at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, Australia.

Hendry shot a final-round 72 to take a four-shot victory on 21-under 267, holding off David Micheluzzi for the big win.

Andrew Martin, Justin Warren and Tom Power Horan were all tied for third place.

Hendry won the AUD$76,500 winner's share of the AUD$420,000 purse.

Vic Open recap notes

Papadatos earned 2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Hendry also earned a two-year exemption onto the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

A total of 37 players finished the tournament in the third event of the 2023 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season after a 54-hole cut was made to the top 36 and ties.

In the concurrent women's event at 13th Beach, Jiyai Shin prevailed as the winner.

2023 Vic Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Michael Hendry -21 267 64 62 69 72 $75,600
2 David Micheluzzi -17 271 67 66 69 69 $42,000
T3 Andrew Martin -14 274 68 67 68 71 $22,540
T3 Tom Power Horan -14 274 65 67 70 72 $22,540
T3 Justin Warren -14 274 66 65 67 76 $22,540
T6 Douglas Klein -13 275 69 63 73 70 $13,745
T6 Elvis Smylie -13 275 65 67 69 74 $13,745
T8 Ren Yonezawa -12 276 72 65 71 68 $8,343
T8 Jake McLeod -12 276 68 68 69 71 $8,343
T8 Brett Coletta -12 276 69 66 69 72 $8,343
T8 Jack Murdoch -12 276 71 67 66 72 $8,343
T8 Nick Voke -12 276 67 72 65 72 $8,343
T8 Deyen Lawson -12 276 63 65 75 73 $8,343
T8 Daniel Gale -12 276 65 74 64 73 $8,343
T15 Kyle Michel -11 277 66 70 72 69 $4,948
T15 Maverick Antcliff -11 277 67 68 72 70 $4,948
T15 Cory Crawford -11 277 68 68 70 71 $4,948
T15 Haydn Barron -11 277 65 66 74 72 $4,948
T15 Mathew Goggin -11 277 63 68 72 74 $4,948
T15 Jack Buchanan (a) -11 277 64 67 70 76 $0
T21 James Marchesani -10 278 69 70 68 71 $4,256
T21 Gavin Fairfax -10 278 64 66 72 76 $4,256
T21 Aaron Townsend -10 278 67 65 69 77 $4,256
T24 Jordan Zunic -9 279 69 70 68 72 $3,948
T24 Jack Munro -9 279 73 65 68 73 $3,948
T24 Ryan Ruffels -9 279 61 73 71 74 $3,948
T24 Darcy Brereton -9 279 70 67 67 75 $3,948
T28 Matthew Stieger -8 280 65 69 73 73 $3,654
T28 Michael Sim -8 280 68 70 69 73 $3,654
T28 Jarryd Felton -8 280 72 67 67 74 $3,654
T28 Jasper Stubbs (a) -8 280 66 66 72 76 $0
32 Lincoln Tighe -7 281 71 68 69 73 $3,486
33 Shae Wools-Cobb -6 282 67 67 73 75 $3,402
T34 Scott Arnold -5 283 68 70 69 76 $3,276
T34 Scott Strange -5 283 69 68 69 77 $3,276
T36 Ryan Peake -4 284 67 72 69 76 $3,108
T36 Nathan Barbieri -4 284 65 73 69 77 $3,108
38 Aaron Wilkin -3 285 68 66 72 79 $2,982
T39 Sam Brazel -7 209 70 69 70 -- $2,814
T39 Brett Rumford -7 209 68 70 71 -- $2,814
T39 Andre Lautee -7 209 67 68 74 -- $2,814
T42 Andrew Evans -6 210 68 71 71 -- $2,520
T42 Lawry Flynn -6 210 71 68 71 -- $2,520
T42 Jordan Mullaney -6 210 70 68 72 -- $2,520
T42 Josh Armstrong -6 210 68 70 72 -- $2,520
T42 Toby Walker (a) -6 210 68 70 72 -- $0
T47 Dylan Perry -5 211 71 67 73 -- $2,219
T47 Josh Geary -5 211 70 68 73 -- $2,219
T47 Ashley Hall -5 211 69 68 74 -- $2,219
T50 Ben Paine -4 212 69 70 73 -- $1,876
T50 Abel Eduard (a) -4 212 73 66 73 -- $0
T50 Max McCardle -4 212 70 69 73 -- $1,876
T50 Jay Mackenzie -4 212 70 68 74 -- $1,876
T50 Brett Rankin -4 212 74 64 74 -- $1,876
T50 Denzel Ieremia -4 212 69 68 75 -- $1,876
56 Joseph Owen (a) -2 214 68 65 81 -- $0

