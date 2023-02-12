2023 Vic Open men’s final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Vic Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Michael Hendry, who earned the win with a four-shot victory at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Victoria, Australia.
Hendry shot a final-round 72 to take a four-shot victory on 21-under 267, holding off David Micheluzzi for the big win.
Andrew Martin, Justin Warren and Tom Power Horan were all tied for third place.
Hendry won the AUD$76,500 winner's share of the AUD$420,000 purse.
Vic Open recap notes
Papadatos earned 2 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Hendry also earned a two-year exemption onto the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.
A total of 37 players finished the tournament in the third event of the 2023 ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia season after a 54-hole cut was made to the top 36 and ties.
In the concurrent women's event at 13th Beach, Jiyai Shin prevailed as the winner.
2023 Vic Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|TOT
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Michael Hendry
|-21
|267
|64
|62
|69
|72
|$75,600
|2
|David Micheluzzi
|-17
|271
|67
|66
|69
|69
|$42,000
|T3
|Andrew Martin
|-14
|274
|68
|67
|68
|71
|$22,540
|T3
|Tom Power Horan
|-14
|274
|65
|67
|70
|72
|$22,540
|T3
|Justin Warren
|-14
|274
|66
|65
|67
|76
|$22,540
|T6
|Douglas Klein
|-13
|275
|69
|63
|73
|70
|$13,745
|T6
|Elvis Smylie
|-13
|275
|65
|67
|69
|74
|$13,745
|T8
|Ren Yonezawa
|-12
|276
|72
|65
|71
|68
|$8,343
|T8
|Jake McLeod
|-12
|276
|68
|68
|69
|71
|$8,343
|T8
|Brett Coletta
|-12
|276
|69
|66
|69
|72
|$8,343
|T8
|Jack Murdoch
|-12
|276
|71
|67
|66
|72
|$8,343
|T8
|Nick Voke
|-12
|276
|67
|72
|65
|72
|$8,343
|T8
|Deyen Lawson
|-12
|276
|63
|65
|75
|73
|$8,343
|T8
|Daniel Gale
|-12
|276
|65
|74
|64
|73
|$8,343
|T15
|Kyle Michel
|-11
|277
|66
|70
|72
|69
|$4,948
|T15
|Maverick Antcliff
|-11
|277
|67
|68
|72
|70
|$4,948
|T15
|Cory Crawford
|-11
|277
|68
|68
|70
|71
|$4,948
|T15
|Haydn Barron
|-11
|277
|65
|66
|74
|72
|$4,948
|T15
|Mathew Goggin
|-11
|277
|63
|68
|72
|74
|$4,948
|T15
|Jack Buchanan (a)
|-11
|277
|64
|67
|70
|76
|$0
|T21
|James Marchesani
|-10
|278
|69
|70
|68
|71
|$4,256
|T21
|Gavin Fairfax
|-10
|278
|64
|66
|72
|76
|$4,256
|T21
|Aaron Townsend
|-10
|278
|67
|65
|69
|77
|$4,256
|T24
|Jordan Zunic
|-9
|279
|69
|70
|68
|72
|$3,948
|T24
|Jack Munro
|-9
|279
|73
|65
|68
|73
|$3,948
|T24
|Ryan Ruffels
|-9
|279
|61
|73
|71
|74
|$3,948
|T24
|Darcy Brereton
|-9
|279
|70
|67
|67
|75
|$3,948
|T28
|Matthew Stieger
|-8
|280
|65
|69
|73
|73
|$3,654
|T28
|Michael Sim
|-8
|280
|68
|70
|69
|73
|$3,654
|T28
|Jarryd Felton
|-8
|280
|72
|67
|67
|74
|$3,654
|T28
|Jasper Stubbs (a)
|-8
|280
|66
|66
|72
|76
|$0
|32
|Lincoln Tighe
|-7
|281
|71
|68
|69
|73
|$3,486
|33
|Shae Wools-Cobb
|-6
|282
|67
|67
|73
|75
|$3,402
|T34
|Scott Arnold
|-5
|283
|68
|70
|69
|76
|$3,276
|T34
|Scott Strange
|-5
|283
|69
|68
|69
|77
|$3,276
|T36
|Ryan Peake
|-4
|284
|67
|72
|69
|76
|$3,108
|T36
|Nathan Barbieri
|-4
|284
|65
|73
|69
|77
|$3,108
|38
|Aaron Wilkin
|-3
|285
|68
|66
|72
|79
|$2,982
|T39
|Sam Brazel
|-7
|209
|70
|69
|70
|--
|$2,814
|T39
|Brett Rumford
|-7
|209
|68
|70
|71
|--
|$2,814
|T39
|Andre Lautee
|-7
|209
|67
|68
|74
|--
|$2,814
|T42
|Andrew Evans
|-6
|210
|68
|71
|71
|--
|$2,520
|T42
|Lawry Flynn
|-6
|210
|71
|68
|71
|--
|$2,520
|T42
|Jordan Mullaney
|-6
|210
|70
|68
|72
|--
|$2,520
|T42
|Josh Armstrong
|-6
|210
|68
|70
|72
|--
|$2,520
|T42
|Toby Walker (a)
|-6
|210
|68
|70
|72
|--
|$0
|T47
|Dylan Perry
|-5
|211
|71
|67
|73
|--
|$2,219
|T47
|Josh Geary
|-5
|211
|70
|68
|73
|--
|$2,219
|T47
|Ashley Hall
|-5
|211
|69
|68
|74
|--
|$2,219
|T50
|Ben Paine
|-4
|212
|69
|70
|73
|--
|$1,876
|T50
|Abel Eduard (a)
|-4
|212
|73
|66
|73
|--
|$0
|T50
|Max McCardle
|-4
|212
|70
|69
|73
|--
|$1,876
|T50
|Jay Mackenzie
|-4
|212
|70
|68
|74
|--
|$1,876
|T50
|Brett Rankin
|-4
|212
|74
|64
|74
|--
|$1,876
|T50
|Denzel Ieremia
|-4
|212
|69
|68
|75
|--
|$1,876
|56
|Joseph Owen (a)
|-2
|214
|68
|65
|81
|--
|$0