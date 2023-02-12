2023 Lalla Meryem Cup final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Lalla Meryem Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Maja Stark, who took home the victory at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.

Stark pulled away in the final day of the three-day, 54-hole event to win by four shots on 12-under 207 on the par-73 Blue Course layout -- as the PGA Tour Champions played on the Red Course at the same time.

Fellow Swede Linn Grant finished in second on 8-under total, while last week's winner Aditi Ashok finished in solo third place.

Ashok won the €67,500 winner's share from the €450,000 purse.

Lalla Meryem Cup recap notes

This was the second event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Stark continues a great run in 2022 that saw her jump into the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking.

The 36-hole cut was made on 8-over 154 or better, with 67 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Saudi Ladies International next week.

2023 Lalla Meryem Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

