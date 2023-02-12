2023 Lalla Meryem Cup final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2023 Lalla Meryem Cup final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

02/12/2023
A picture of golfer Maja Stark


The 2023 Lalla Meryem Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Maja Stark, who took home the victory at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.

Stark pulled away in the final day of the three-day, 54-hole event to win by four shots on 12-under 207 on the par-73 Blue Course layout -- as the PGA Tour Champions played on the Red Course at the same time.

Fellow Swede Linn Grant finished in second on 8-under total, while last week's winner Aditi Ashok finished in solo third place.

Ashok won the €67,500 winner's share from the €450,000 purse.

Lalla Meryem Cup recap notes

This was the second event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Stark continues a great run in 2022 that saw her jump into the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking.

The 36-hole cut was made on 8-over 154 or better, with 67 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Saudi Ladies International next week.

2023 Lalla Meryem Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Maja Stark -12 71 67 69 207 €67,500
2 Linn Grant -8 73 70 68 211 €40,500
3 Aditi Ashok -7 69 71 72 212 €27,000
4 Albane Valenzuela -6 74 70 69 213 €20,250
T5 Jana Melichova -3 72 72 72 216 €15,075
T5 Ana Pelaez Trivino -3 74 70 72 216 €15,075
T7 Manon De Roey -2 77 72 68 217 €11,250
T7 Sarah Schober -2 74 73 70 217 €11,250
T7 Olivia Cowan -2 73 72 72 217 €11,250
T7 Alessandra Fanali -2 71 73 73 217 €11,250
T11 Chiara Noja -1 74 76 68 218 €9,675
T11 Esther Henseleit -1 74 73 71 218 €9,675
T13 Leonie Harm E 76 75 68 219 €8,100
T13 Ursula Wikstrom E 77 73 69 219 €8,100
T13 Linnea Johansson E 76 75 68 219 €8,100
T13 Polly Mack E 73 75 71 219 €8,100
T13 Casandra Alexander E 74 73 72 219 €8,100
T13 Johanna Gustavsson E 72 75 72 219 €8,100
T19 Nicole Broch Estrup 1 69 80 71 220 €6,696
T19 Lisa Pettersson 1 78 71 71 220 €6,696
T19 Lydia Hall 1 71 76 73 220 €6,696
T19 Alice Hewson 1 72 75 73 220 €6,696
T19 Linnea Strom 1 67 75 78 220 €6,696
T24 Sofie Bringner 2 73 77 71 221 €5,603
T24 Louise Duncan 2 74 77 70 221 €5,603
T24 Ana Belac 2 74 74 73 221 €5,603
T24 Sara Kouskova 2 73 73 75 221 €5,603
T28 Nastasia Nadaud 3 76 74 72 222 €4,680
T28 Anne-Charlotte Mora 3 77 75 70 222 €4,680
T28 Agathe Sauzon 3 76 76 70 222 €4,680
T31 Kylie Henry 4 75 75 73 223 €3,906
T31 Carmen Alonso 4 78 72 73 223 €3,906
T31 Sophie Witt 4 77 71 75 223 €3,906
T31 Eleanor Givens 4 76 77 70 223 €3,906
T31 Emma Grechi 4 75 79 69 223 €3,906
T36 Annabel Dimmock 5 75 75 74 224 €3,195
T36 Nuria Iturrioz 5 74 76 74 224 €3,195
T36 Tereza Melecka 5 73 76 75 224 €3,195
T36 Maiken Bing Paulsen 5 76 77 71 224 €3,195
T36 Christine Wolf 5 78 68 78 224 €3,195
T41 Sanna Nuutinen 6 74 76 75 225 €2,610
T41 Meghan MacLaren 6 76 72 77 225 €2,610
T41 Magdalena Simmermacher 6 71 77 77 225 €2,610
T41 Emma Nilsson 6 79 75 71 225 €2,610
T45 Ines Laklalech 7 77 74 75 226 €2,183
T45 Maha Haddioui 7 75 76 75 226 €2,183
T45 Morgane Metraux 7 75 74 77 226 €2,183
T45 Anna Magnusson 7 75 77 74 226 €2,183
T49 Lauren Holmey 8 76 74 77 227 €1,913
T49 Cara Gainer 8 78 74 75 227 €1,913
T49 Liz Young 8 79 74 74 227 €1,913
T49 Sofia Cherif Essakali (a) 8 74 79 74 227 €0
T49 Patricia Isabel Schmidt 8 76 78 73 227 €1,913
T54 Jessica Karlsson 9 74 77 77 228 €1,680
T54 Virginia Elena Carta 9 75 78 75 228 €1,680
T54 Sophie Hausmann 9 77 77 74 228 €1,680
T57 Elin Arvidsson 10 72 78 79 229 €1,508
T57 Becky Brewerton 10 73 79 77 229 €1,508
T59 Emma Spitz 11 77 75 78 230 €1,395
T59 Laura Fuenfstueck 11 79 74 77 230 €1,395
T59 Charlotte Liautier 11 77 77 76 230 €1,395
T62 Laura Beveridge 12 76 73 82 231 €1,238
T62 Paz Marfa Sans 12 72 80 79 231 €1,238
T62 Linda Wessberg 12 82 71 78 231 €1,238
T62 Alexandra Forsterling 12 73 81 77 231 €1,238
66 Camilla Lennarth 13 78 76 78 232 €1,125
67 Trichat Cheenglab 14 76 78 79 233 €1,080

