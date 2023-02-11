The 2023 Trophy Hassan II purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $320,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Trophy Hassan II field is headed by Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer and Jim Furyk.

It's the second event of the season, with 66 players taking on the Moroccan host course. There is no cut.

For 2023 Trophy Hassan II and payout, see our final leaderboard

This tournament is played at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.

The Trophy Hassan II will be played over three days from Thursday through Saturday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2023.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2023 Trophy Hassan II purse, winner's share, prize money payout

