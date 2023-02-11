2023 Trophy Hassan II final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Trophy Hassan II final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Roayl Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.
Ames dominated the 54-hole tournament to win by five shots on 9-under 210. In the final round, Ames made nothing but pars on the par-73 host course to take the title over Mark Hensby.
Four players -- Paul Stankowski, Richard Green, Brett Quigley and Robert Karlsson -- all finished tied for third place for the week.
Ames won the $320,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Trophy Hassan II recap notes
Ames wins the second PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Chubb Classic in Florida.
2023 Trophy Hassan II final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Stephen Ames
|-9
|67
|70
|73
|210
|$320,000
|2
|Mark Hensby
|-4
|73
|67
|75
|215
|$176,000
|T3
|Richard Green
|-3
|72
|74
|70
|216
|$109,650
|T3
|Paul Stankowski
|-3
|75
|70
|71
|216
|$109,650
|T3
|Robert Karlsson
|-3
|73
|69
|74
|216
|$109,650
|T3
|Brett Quigley
|-3
|70
|72
|74
|216
|$109,650
|T7
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-2
|76
|72
|69
|217
|$68,000
|T7
|Colin Montgomerie
|-2
|71
|74
|72
|217
|$68,000
|9
|Retief Goosen
|-1
|74
|72
|72
|218
|$56,000
|T10
|Alex Cejka
|E
|75
|72
|72
|219
|$46,000
|T10
|Harrison Frazar
|E
|74
|73
|72
|219
|$46,000
|T10
|Jim Furyk
|E
|75
|71
|73
|219
|$46,000
|T10
|Paul Broadhurst
|E
|70
|70
|79
|219
|$46,000
|T14
|Ken Duke
|1
|73
|74
|73
|220
|$37,100
|T14
|Scott McCarron
|1
|73
|74
|73
|220
|$37,100
|16
|Ken Tanigawa
|2
|73
|74
|74
|221
|$34,000
|T17
|Thongchai Jaidee
|3
|72
|77
|73
|222
|$31,000
|T17
|Billy Andrade
|3
|73
|74
|75
|222
|$31,000
|T19
|James Kingston
|4
|73
|77
|73
|223
|$23,571
|T19
|Brandt Jobe
|4
|72
|79
|72
|223
|$23,571
|T19
|Wes Short, Jr.
|4
|72
|77
|74
|223
|$23,571
|T19
|Bob Estes
|4
|75
|74
|74
|223
|$23,571
|T19
|Billy Mayfair
|4
|72
|75
|76
|223
|$23,571
|T19
|Roger Chapman
|4
|76
|70
|77
|223
|$23,571
|T19
|Jeff Sluman
|4
|70
|73
|80
|223
|$23,571
|T26
|Kevin Sutherland
|5
|73
|78
|73
|224
|$18,200
|T26
|Rob Labritz
|5
|77
|73
|74
|224
|$18,200
|T26
|Paul Lawrie
|5
|70
|75
|79
|224
|$18,200
|T29
|Shane Bertsch
|6
|78
|74
|73
|225
|$15,450
|T29
|Olin Browne
|6
|78
|74
|73
|225
|$15,450
|T29
|Glen Day
|6
|71
|77
|77
|225
|$15,450
|T29
|Dicky Pride
|6
|76
|78
|71
|225
|$15,450
|T33
|Phillip Price
|7
|74
|77
|75
|226
|$12,333
|T33
|Y.E. Yang
|7
|77
|74
|75
|226
|$12,333
|T33
|Chris DiMarco
|7
|78
|72
|76
|226
|$12,333
|T33
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|7
|75
|77
|74
|226
|$12,333
|T33
|Duffy Waldorf
|7
|72
|81
|73
|226
|$12,333
|T33
|Joe Durant
|7
|74
|81
|71
|226
|$12,333
|T39
|K.J. Choi
|8
|74
|77
|76
|227
|$10,200
|T39
|Bernhard Langer
|8
|72
|79
|76
|227
|$10,200
|T39
|Corey Pavin
|8
|71
|76
|80
|227
|$10,200
|T42
|Tom Lehman
|9
|76
|75
|77
|228
|$8,600
|T42
|Scott Parel
|9
|75
|75
|78
|228
|$8,600
|T42
|Rod Pampling
|9
|75
|78
|75
|228
|$8,600
|T42
|Marco Dawson
|9
|76
|77
|75
|228
|$8,600
|T42
|Doug Barron
|9
|77
|79
|72
|228
|$8,600
|T47
|Adilson da Silva
|10
|79
|73
|77
|229
|$7,000
|T47
|David Branshaw
|10
|74
|79
|76
|229
|$7,000
|T47
|Robert Allenby
|10
|77
|80
|72
|229
|$7,000
|T50
|Scott Dunlap
|11
|76
|75
|79
|230
|$6,000
|T50
|David McKenzie
|11
|75
|77
|78
|230
|$6,000
|T52
|Tim Petrovic
|12
|78
|75
|78
|231
|$4,950
|T52
|José María Olazábal
|12
|76
|78
|77
|231
|$4,950
|T52
|Timothy O'Neal
|12
|76
|80
|75
|231
|$4,950
|T52
|Tim Herron
|12
|81
|75
|75
|231
|$4,950
|56
|Santiago Luna
|13
|80
|79
|73
|232
|$4,400
|T57
|Paul Goydos
|14
|80
|75
|78
|233
|$4,100
|T57
|Steve Flesch
|14
|75
|81
|77
|233
|$4,100
|T59
|Jeff Maggert
|16
|82
|75
|78
|235
|$3,700
|T59
|John Senden
|16
|80
|80
|75
|235
|$3,700
|T61
|Kirk Triplett
|17
|79
|80
|77
|236
|$3,300
|T61
|Steve Pate
|17
|79
|78
|79
|236
|$3,300
|T63
|Fred Funk
|19
|80
|80
|78
|238
|$2,900
|T63
|Brian Cooper
|19
|78
|83
|77
|238
|$2,900
|65
|Russ Cochran
|23
|82
|77
|83
|242
|$2,600