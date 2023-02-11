2023 Trophy Hassan II final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Trophy Hassan II final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/11/2023
The 2023 Trophy Hassan II final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Ames, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Roayl Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco.

Ames dominated the 54-hole tournament to win by five shots on 9-under 210. In the final round, Ames made nothing but pars on the par-73 host course to take the title over Mark Hensby.

Four players -- Paul Stankowski, Richard Green, Brett Quigley and Robert Karlsson -- all finished tied for third place for the week.

Ames won the $320,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Trophy Hassan II recap notes

Ames wins the second PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Ames -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Chubb Classic in Florida.

2023 Trophy Hassan II final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Stephen Ames -9 67 70 73 210 $320,000
2 Mark Hensby -4 73 67 75 215 $176,000
T3 Richard Green -3 72 74 70 216 $109,650
T3 Paul Stankowski -3 75 70 71 216 $109,650
T3 Robert Karlsson -3 73 69 74 216 $109,650
T3 Brett Quigley -3 70 72 74 216 $109,650
T7 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -2 76 72 69 217 $68,000
T7 Colin Montgomerie -2 71 74 72 217 $68,000
9 Retief Goosen -1 74 72 72 218 $56,000
T10 Alex Cejka E 75 72 72 219 $46,000
T10 Harrison Frazar E 74 73 72 219 $46,000
T10 Jim Furyk E 75 71 73 219 $46,000
T10 Paul Broadhurst E 70 70 79 219 $46,000
T14 Ken Duke 1 73 74 73 220 $37,100
T14 Scott McCarron 1 73 74 73 220 $37,100
16 Ken Tanigawa 2 73 74 74 221 $34,000
T17 Thongchai Jaidee 3 72 77 73 222 $31,000
T17 Billy Andrade 3 73 74 75 222 $31,000
T19 James Kingston 4 73 77 73 223 $23,571
T19 Brandt Jobe 4 72 79 72 223 $23,571
T19 Wes Short, Jr. 4 72 77 74 223 $23,571
T19 Bob Estes 4 75 74 74 223 $23,571
T19 Billy Mayfair 4 72 75 76 223 $23,571
T19 Roger Chapman 4 76 70 77 223 $23,571
T19 Jeff Sluman 4 70 73 80 223 $23,571
T26 Kevin Sutherland 5 73 78 73 224 $18,200
T26 Rob Labritz 5 77 73 74 224 $18,200
T26 Paul Lawrie 5 70 75 79 224 $18,200
T29 Shane Bertsch 6 78 74 73 225 $15,450
T29 Olin Browne 6 78 74 73 225 $15,450
T29 Glen Day 6 71 77 77 225 $15,450
T29 Dicky Pride 6 76 78 71 225 $15,450
T33 Phillip Price 7 74 77 75 226 $12,333
T33 Y.E. Yang 7 77 74 75 226 $12,333
T33 Chris DiMarco 7 78 72 76 226 $12,333
T33 Tom Pernice Jr. 7 75 77 74 226 $12,333
T33 Duffy Waldorf 7 72 81 73 226 $12,333
T33 Joe Durant 7 74 81 71 226 $12,333
T39 K.J. Choi 8 74 77 76 227 $10,200
T39 Bernhard Langer 8 72 79 76 227 $10,200
T39 Corey Pavin 8 71 76 80 227 $10,200
T42 Tom Lehman 9 76 75 77 228 $8,600
T42 Scott Parel 9 75 75 78 228 $8,600
T42 Rod Pampling 9 75 78 75 228 $8,600
T42 Marco Dawson 9 76 77 75 228 $8,600
T42 Doug Barron 9 77 79 72 228 $8,600
T47 Adilson da Silva 10 79 73 77 229 $7,000
T47 David Branshaw 10 74 79 76 229 $7,000
T47 Robert Allenby 10 77 80 72 229 $7,000
T50 Scott Dunlap 11 76 75 79 230 $6,000
T50 David McKenzie 11 75 77 78 230 $6,000
T52 Tim Petrovic 12 78 75 78 231 $4,950
T52 José María Olazábal 12 76 78 77 231 $4,950
T52 Timothy O'Neal 12 76 80 75 231 $4,950
T52 Tim Herron 12 81 75 75 231 $4,950
56 Santiago Luna 13 80 79 73 232 $4,400
T57 Paul Goydos 14 80 75 78 233 $4,100
T57 Steve Flesch 14 75 81 77 233 $4,100
T59 Jeff Maggert 16 82 75 78 235 $3,700
T59 John Senden 16 80 80 75 235 $3,700
T61 Kirk Triplett 17 79 80 77 236 $3,300
T61 Steve Pate 17 79 78 79 236 $3,300
T63 Fred Funk 19 80 80 78 238 $2,900
T63 Brian Cooper 19 78 83 77 238 $2,900
65 Russ Cochran 23 82 77 83 242 $2,600

