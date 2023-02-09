2023 Singapore Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2023 Singapore Classic is a big event on the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, with Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, Singapore, hosting the event.

The Singapore Classic field is headed by Ryan Fox, Adri Arnaus, Robert MacIntyre and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced from the 132-player starting field.

The Singapore Classic TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from the Singapore city-state.

Live coverage is streamed on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 Singapore Classic on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 Singapore Classic TV times and schedule.

2023 Singapore Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern