2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout is from the $9 million purse, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at the three-course rotation hosted by Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize pool is at $1,620,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $981,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $17,550.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Justin Rose, Denny McCarthy, Viktor Hovland and more. It's a tight leaderboard heading into the final round, with at least a half-dozen players who can win.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after three rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am from the correct 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 54-hole cut is in this tournament typically made to the top 65 players and ties, with the top 60 players and ties competing in the final round at Pebble Beach. This year, the full top 65 and ties got to play in the amateur-less final round.

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 34.7 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money, winner's share, first-place payout