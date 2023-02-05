2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Silverman and Rodgers, who plays off a six handicap and is a future Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback, shot 5-under 67 in the final round of the shortened event to win on 26-under 1898. That was good enough for a one-shot win over Peter Malnati and Dan Colleran.

Charley Hoffman and tennis pro Mardy Fish finished in solo third place.

As the professional, Silverman won the $10,000 winner's share of the $100,000 purse for the pro-am.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

