2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Silverman and Rodgers, who plays off a six handicap and is a future Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback, shot 5-under 67 in the final round of the shortened event to win on 26-under 1898. That was good enough for a one-shot win over Peter Malnati and Dan Colleran.
Charley Hoffman and tennis pro Mardy Fish finished in solo third place.
As the professional, Silverman won the $10,000 winner's share of the $100,000 purse for the pro-am.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Silverman / Rodgers
|-26
|62
|60
|67
|189
|$10,000
|2
|Malnati / Colleran
|-25
|67
|63
|60
|190
|$7,500
|3
|Hoffman / Fish
|-23
|64
|64
|64
|192
|$7,000
|4
|Mitchell / Allen
|-22
|64
|64
|65
|193
|$6,500
|5
|Kim / Rose
|-21
|63
|64
|67
|194
|$6,000
|T6
|Redman / Pena
|-20
|69
|59
|67
|195
|$5,250
|T6
|Todd / Robbins
|-20
|69
|62
|64
|195
|$5,250
|T6
|Yu / Etheredge
|-20
|64
|64
|67
|195
|$5,250
|T9
|Stallings / Durban
|-18
|63
|68
|66
|197
|$4,500
|T9
|Hubbard / Gasol
|-18
|67
|64
|66
|197
|$4,500
|T9
|Blixt / Reyes
|-18
|66
|69
|62
|197
|$4,500
|T12
|Stroud / Solomon
|-17
|67
|67
|64
|198
|$3,625
|T12
|Kisner / Kelley
|-17
|71
|63
|64
|198
|$3,625
|T12
|Lebioda / Loughran
|-17
|61
|68
|69
|198
|$3,625
|T12
|Moore / Westfall
|-17
|65
|66
|67
|198
|$3,625
|T16
|Hossler / Nelson
|-16
|64
|70
|65
|199
|$2,144
|T16
|Bramlett / Bale
|-16
|65
|65
|69
|199
|$2,144
|T16
|Smalley / Ueberroth
|-16
|69
|62
|68
|199
|$2,144
|T16
|Daffue / Rucker
|-16
|65
|66
|68
|199
|$2,144
|T16
|Kitayama / Cue
|-16
|61
|70
|68
|199
|$2,144
|T16
|An / Baier
|-16
|65
|66
|68
|199
|$2,144
|T16
|Rose / Gorman
|-16
|68
|69
|62
|199
|$2,144
|T16
|Hall / Dixon
|-16
|62
|66
|71
|199
|$2,144
|T24
|Pendrith / Arnett
|-15
|66
|65
|69
|200
|$1,050
|T24
|Kim / Campbell
|-15
|64
|70
|66
|200
|$1,050