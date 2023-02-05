2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/05/2023
Golf News Net


The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Silverman and Rodgers, who plays off a six handicap and is a future Hall-of-Fame NFL quarterback, shot 5-under 67 in the final round of the shortened event to win on 26-under 1898. That was good enough for a one-shot win over Peter Malnati and Dan Colleran.

Charley Hoffman and tennis pro Mardy Fish finished in solo third place.

As the professional, Silverman won the $10,000 winner's share of the $100,000 purse for the pro-am.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Silverman / Rodgers -26 62 60 67 189 $10,000
2 Malnati / Colleran -25 67 63 60 190 $7,500
3 Hoffman / Fish -23 64 64 64 192 $7,000
4 Mitchell / Allen -22 64 64 65 193 $6,500
5 Kim / Rose -21 63 64 67 194 $6,000
T6 Redman / Pena -20 69 59 67 195 $5,250
T6 Todd / Robbins -20 69 62 64 195 $5,250
T6 Yu / Etheredge -20 64 64 67 195 $5,250
T9 Stallings / Durban -18 63 68 66 197 $4,500
T9 Hubbard / Gasol -18 67 64 66 197 $4,500
T9 Blixt / Reyes -18 66 69 62 197 $4,500
T12 Stroud / Solomon -17 67 67 64 198 $3,625
T12 Kisner / Kelley -17 71 63 64 198 $3,625
T12 Lebioda / Loughran -17 61 68 69 198 $3,625
T12 Moore / Westfall -17 65 66 67 198 $3,625
T16 Hossler / Nelson -16 64 70 65 199 $2,144
T16 Bramlett / Bale -16 65 65 69 199 $2,144
T16 Smalley / Ueberroth -16 69 62 68 199 $2,144
T16 Daffue / Rucker -16 65 66 68 199 $2,144
T16 Kitayama / Cue -16 61 70 68 199 $2,144
T16 An / Baier -16 65 66 68 199 $2,144
T16 Rose / Gorman -16 68 69 62 199 $2,144
T16 Hall / Dixon -16 62 66 71 199 $2,144
T24 Pendrith / Arnett -15 66 65 69 200 $1,050
T24 Kim / Campbell -15 64 70 66 200 $1,050

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.