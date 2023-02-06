2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Rose, who wins for the first time in four years with the PGA Tour win at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

In the Monday finish of the event, Justin Rose held on to an advantage he had built to two shots when play stopped on Sunday. Rose wound up with a three-shot win on 18-under 269.

Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu finished in a tie for second place on 15-under total.

Rose won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recap notes

Rose earned approximately 34.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him in the ranking.

Rose also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 75 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 15th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 54-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

