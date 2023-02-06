2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

02/06/2023
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Justin Rose, who wins for the first time in four years with the PGA Tour win at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif.

In the Monday finish of the event, Justin Rose held on to an advantage he had built to two shots when play stopped on Sunday. Rose wound up with a three-shot win on 18-under 269.

Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu finished in a tie for second place on 15-under total.

Rose won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am recap notes

Rose earned approximately 34.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him in the ranking.

Rose also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 75 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 15th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 54-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Justin Rose -18 69 69 65 66 269 $1,620,000
T2 Brendon Todd -15 70 69 68 65 272 $801,000
T2 Brandon Wu -15 69 66 71 66 272 $801,000
T4 Denny McCarthy -14 69 69 71 64 273 $378,750
T4 Keith Mitchell -14 67 68 70 68 273 $378,750
T4 Peter Malnati -14 71 66 67 69 273 $378,750
T7 Taylor Pendrith -12 71 69 71 64 275 $273,375
T7 Kevin Yu -12 68 70 70 67 275 $273,375
T7 Ryan Moore -12 67 69 72 67 275 $273,375
T7 Joseph Bramlett -12 68 67 71 69 275 $273,375
T11 Michael Kim -11 68 72 70 66 276 $218,250
T11 Beau Hossler -11 68 72 67 69 276 $218,250
T13 Ben Martin -10 66 72 70 69 277 $182,250
T13 Viktor Hovland -10 70 67 69 71 277 $182,250
T15 Taylor Moore -9 71 71 68 68 278 $146,250
T15 Scott Stallings -9 67 70 72 69 278 $146,250
T15 Eric Cole -9 65 71 73 69 278 $146,250
T15 Seamus Power -9 72 64 73 69 278 $146,250
T15 Hank Lebioda -9 63 72 71 72 278 $146,250
T20 Mark Hubbard -8 73 69 69 68 279 $88,950
T20 Garrick Higgo -8 69 68 74 68 279 $88,950
T20 Nick Taylor -8 68 72 70 69 279 $88,950
T20 Martin Trainer -8 65 72 73 69 279 $88,950
T20 Richy Werenski -8 68 70 71 70 279 $88,950
T20 Andrew Novak -8 68 69 72 70 279 $88,950
T20 Jonas Blixt -8 72 72 64 71 279 $88,950
T20 Robby Shelton -8 73 68 66 72 279 $88,950
T20 Brent Grant -8 68 69 69 73 279 $88,950
T29 Dylan Wu -7 69 70 72 69 280 $58,950
T29 Sung Kang -7 70 71 71 68 280 $58,950
T29 Kyle Westmoreland -7 67 72 71 70 280 $58,950
T29 Satoshi Kodaira -7 69 68 76 67 280 $58,950
T29 Kurt Kitayama -7 64 70 70 76 280 $58,950
T34 Harry Hall -6 64 74 73 70 281 $49,050
T34 Sam Stevens -6 68 75 68 70 281 $49,050
T34 Kevin Kisner -6 76 69 67 69 281 $49,050
T37 Aaron Baddeley -5 65 74 72 71 282 $41,850
T37 Thomas Detry -5 71 69 73 69 282 $41,850
T37 Adam Schenk -5 68 75 70 69 282 $41,850
T37 Byeong Hun An -5 69 69 75 69 282 $41,850
T41 Dean Burmester -4 70 68 74 71 283 $31,950
T41 Joel Dahmen -4 75 66 72 70 283 $31,950
T41 Russell Knox -4 69 71 70 73 283 $31,950
T41 Seonghyeon Kim -4 73 70 70 70 283 $31,950
T41 Doc Redman -4 74 66 70 73 283 $31,950
T41 Nick Hardy -4 68 73 67 75 283 $31,950
T41 Danny Willett -4 71 71 72 69 283 $31,950
T48 MJ Daffue -3 69 72 70 73 284 $22,821
T48 Tyson Alexander -3 71 69 71 73 284 $22,821
T48 Charley Hoffman -3 70 70 72 72 284 $22,821
T48 Augusto Núñez -3 67 72 73 72 284 $22,821
T48 Harry Higgs -3 66 71 73 74 284 $22,821
T48 Adam Long -3 72 70 71 71 284 $22,821
T48 Tom Hoge -3 71 70 73 70 284 $22,821
T55 Matthew NeSmith -2 69 74 71 71 285 $20,970
T55 Greyson Sigg -2 69 70 75 71 285 $20,970
T55 Tano Goya -2 70 74 70 71 285 $20,970
T58 Paul Haley II -1 70 72 69 75 286 $20,250
T58 Lanto Griffin -1 73 71 68 74 286 $20,250
T58 Ryan Armour -1 71 72 69 74 286 $20,250
T58 David Lingmerth -1 69 73 71 73 286 $20,250
T58 Trevor Werbylo -1 72 72 70 72 286 $20,250
T63 Kevin Streelman E 74 71 69 73 287 $19,620
T63 Jordan Spieth E 71 68 75 73 287 $19,620
T65 Callum Tarren 1 73 74 64 77 288 $18,990
T65 Fabián Gómez 1 70 73 70 75 288 $18,990
T65 Seung-Yul Noh 1 72 71 71 74 288 $18,990
T65 Alex Smalley 1 75 67 72 74 288 $18,990
T65 Sean O'Hair 1 69 73 72 74 288 $18,990
T70 Greg Chalmers 2 67 77 70 75 289 $18,180
T70 Cody Gribble 2 71 71 72 75 289 $18,180
T70 Chad Ramey 2 65 76 73 75 289 $18,180
T70 Brian Stuard 2 73 70 71 75 289 $18,180
74 Geoff Ogilvy 3 70 75 69 76 290 $17,730
75 Paul O'Hara 4 71 69 74 77 291 $17,550

