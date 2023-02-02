Tiger Woods 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

Tiger Woods' 2023 schedule had taken shape after a difficult 2022. So, what tournaments will Tiger Woods play in 2023?

Tiger Woods' 2023 schedule is also dependent upon his health and stamina, particularly after the February 2021 car wreck which led to a broken leg and a shattered ankle which will dictate his future as much as his chronic back injury.

Starting 2023, Tiger Woods will host the 2023 Genesis Invitational, formerly the Northern Trust Open, at Riviera Country Club. Woods' tournament-running company, TGR Live, now runs the old Los Angeles Open. However, competing in that tournament is uncertain.

Woods has said his schedule will be built around training and preparing for the four major championships, and he is expected to try his hand at the Masters in April 2023.

Beyond that, he will likely limit his schedule to the major championships: PGA Championship, US Open and the British Open Championship. He could play in The Players.

No matter what, Woods round out his year as host of the Hero World Challenge in December and at the PNC Championship.

Woods won the Masters, and he's exempt into the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship by virtue of his past wins, including an exemption through the 2023 U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods expected 2023 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments