Justin Thomas 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

Justin Thomas' 2023 schedule kicks off with a return to the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, kicking off the year.

We should then see Thomas take off until the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and then he'll play in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

He should then jump into the Florida Swing with starts at The Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He should compete in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters, play in the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and the Open Championship. He'll play in the Memorial Tournament.

He should return to the Travelers Championship the week after the US Open in nearby Massachusetts. He will also need to find three extra touranments to play as part of his commitment to receiving PGA Tour Player Impact Program money.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events and on Team USA for the Presidents Cup

Justin Thomas expected 2023 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change