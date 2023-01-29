2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic Monday finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel TV, streaming

The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Monday in the United Arab Emirates, meaning the second DP World Tour Rolex Series event of 2023 has to go on for another day.

The Monday final round of the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic is set to begin from Emirates Golf Club in Dubai at 7:15 a.m. local time on Monday in the Dubai area, or at 10:15 p.m. Eastern time in the United States.

Golf Channel will broadcast the finish to the tournament from 2:30 a.m. Eastern time, running until 8:30 a.m. The coverage can be streamed on Peacock, GolfChannel.com or in the NBC Sports app with a verified subscription.

A total of 82 players remaining in the field have to start and finish the round. Under DP World Tour rules, the tournament could be extended to Tuesday in the interest of making sure 72 holes of play are completed.

Rory McIlroy leads the tournament through three rounds on 15-under 201.

Even for players who are not contending to win, the finish matters. The Rolex Series event is one of the biggest purses of the year, coming in at $9 million.