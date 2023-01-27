What are designated events on the PGA Tour, and which tournaments are they?
PGA Tour

What are designated events on the PGA Tour, and which tournaments are they?

01/27/2023
Golf News Net
The PGA Tour logo


The PGA Tour has a new classification system for their tournaments, and that means a new term for the biggest events on the schedule: "designated events."

What are PGA Tour designated events?

These events are special to the PGA Tour because its top players have all agreed in principle to compete in each and every one of these events (if they're eligible) to create 17 tournaments that will showcase at least the 20 or 25 best players on the Tour competing against each other.

The top players, in turn, get a chance to reap a huge reward in the form of increased prize money. In each of the PGA Tour-controlled designated events, the purse will be at least $20 million. For The Players Championship, the purse is $25 million. For the Tour Championship, which decides the fate of the FedEx Cup bonus pool, the purse is effectively $60 million.

The four men's major championships are also considered designated events by the PGA Tour, but they do not control the purse or qualifying criteria for those events.

Of the 17 tournaments that are designated events, 13 are fixed on the schedule and will happen every year. Four of the 17 tournaments, however, will rotate around the PGA Tour schedule, giving individual tournaments and their sponsors the opportunity to step up for a year at a time to guarantee themselves an elite field.

Which PGA Tour tournaments are designated events?

In the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, the 17 designated events are:

Click header to sort

DATE TOURNEY PURSE 1st PLACE
Jan. 5-8 Sentry Tournament of Champions $15,000,000 $2,700,000
Feb. 9-12 Waste Management Phoenix Open $8,500,000 $1,530,000
Feb. 16-19 The Genesis Invitational $20,000,000 $3,600,000
March 2-5 Arnold Palmer Invitational $20,000,000 $3,600,000
March 9-12 The Players Championship $25,000,000 $4,500,000
March 23-26 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play $20,000,000 $3,500,000
April 6-9 Masters Tournament $15,000,000 $2,700,000
April 13-16 RBC Heritage $8,300,000 $1,494,000
May 4-7 Wells Fargo Championship $9,300,000 $1,674,000
May 19-22 PGA Championship $15,000,000 $2,700,000
June 1-4 the Memorial Tournament $20,000,000 $3,600,000
June 15-18 U.S. Open $15,000,000 $2,700,000
June 22-25 Travelers Championship $8,600,000 $1,548,000
July 20-23 The Open Championship $15,000,000 $2,700,000
Aug. 10-13 FedEx St. Jude Championship $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Aug. 17-20 BMW Championship $20,000,000 $3,600,000
Aug. 24-27 Tour Championship $75,000,000 $18,000,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.