2023 Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open marks the fourth 2023 event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Torrey Pines near San Diego, Calif.

The Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from the California desert.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament, but CBS makes its debut this year with coverage on Friday and Saturday's final round.

The field includes Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and more as part of a 156-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2022-2023 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Wednesday's first round through Sunday's final round. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 3-7 p.m. Eastern.

On Friday, coverage runs from 3-5 p.m. on Golf Channel, with CBS then picking things up until 8 p.m. On Saturday, the Golf Channel coverage window starts 30 minutes sooner but still ends at 8 p.m.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers exclusive streams of coverage and starts before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

All of this coverage can be streamed online through Peacock, GolfChannel.com, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open TV times and schedule.

2023 Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern