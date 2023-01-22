Who is the woman who greeted Jon Rahm at the 2023 The American Express?
A picture of Jon Rahm and Kelley Cahill Credit: Kelley Cahill/Instagram


Jon Rahm was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 The American Express riding high, with the Spanish star making par on the final hole at PGA West's Stadium Course that got him yet another win.

After he got cogratulations from his playing partners and caddie, he then was greeted on the green by his wife and family as has become more common for Rahm.

That woman is Kelley Cahill, who is Jon Rahm's wife. Rahm and Cahill met when the pair went to Arizona State University, and the couple have been on a ride together to the top of the golf world.

The couple have two children together, with Kepa born in 2019 and Eneko born in 2022.

The family will continue to travel together to many events, and they might be making a lot more 72nd-hole appearances given Rahm has won twice already in 2023.

