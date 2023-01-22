2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard is headed by winner Mardy Fish, who earned the win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

On Sunday, Fish scored 35 , running away from the field to win on 152 total points.

Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder finished as the runner-up on 136 total points.

Annika Sorenstam and Chad Pfeiffer finished in a tie for third place, three points behind Mulder.

Fish won and the $100,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

Brooke Henderson won the professional LPGA Tour tournament, played alongside the celebrity event.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

