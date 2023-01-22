2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard is headed by winner Mardy Fish, who earned the win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

On Sunday, Fish scored 35 , running away from the field to win on 152 total points.

Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder finished as the runner-up on 136 total points.

Annika Sorenstam and Chad Pfeiffer finished in a tie for third place, three points behind Mulder.

Fish won and the $100,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.

Brooke Henderson won the professional LPGA Tour tournament, played alongside the celebrity event.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Mardy Fish 37 41 39 35 152 $100,000
2 Mark Mulder 30 35 35 36 136 $50,000
T3 Chad Pfeifer 32 37 34 30 133 $27,500
T3 Annika Sörenstam 39 30 33 31 133 $27,500
5 Jeremy Roenick 30 38 35 29 132 $20,000
6 Derek Lowe 34 33 32 29 128 $17,000
7 Brian McCann 33 31 33 27 124 $16,000
8 John Smoltz 33 24 33 32 122 $14,000
T9 Brian Urlacher 29 33 30 29 121 $12,500
T9 Tom Glavine 29 24 33 35 121 $12,500
11 Taylor Twellman 29 31 31 29 120 $11,000
T12 Ian Happ 20 33 33 29 115 $5,000
T12 Adam Thielen 23 33 27 32 115 $5,000
14 Blair O'Neal 27 24 32 30 113 --
T15 Joe Carter 27 25 30 30 112 --
T15 Jack Wagner 26 25 31 30 112 --
T17 Maurice Allen 26 34 30 21 111 --
T17 Jon Lester 24 32 31 24 111 --
T17 Sterling Sharpe 25 33 27 26 111 --
20 Josh Donaldson 27 32 30 21 110 --
21 AJ Pierzynski 23 27 30 29 109 --
T22 Kevin Millar 20 32 33 20 105 --
T22 Alfonso Ribeiro 26 28 28 23 105 --
T22 Evan Geiselman 29 20 25 31 105 --
25 Michael Peña 25 27 29 22 103 --
26 Josh Beckett 21 31 25 25 102 --
27 Clay Buchholz 23 26 27 22 98 --
28 Steel Lafferty 24 22 25 23 94 --
29 Mike Flaskey 27 20 22 22 91 --
T30 Chris Harrison 20 24 25 21 90 --
T30 Robbie Amell 24 21 22 23 90 --
32 Dwight Freeney 20 25 20 23 88 --
T33 James 'Bubba' Stewart 26 23 20 17 86 --
T33 Wells Adams 22 26 19 19 86 --
T33 Greg Maddux 16 20 30 20 86 --
36 Kyle Fuller 22 22 19 21 84 --
T37 Shane Victorino 21 17 24 21 83 --
T37 Roger Clemens 22 16 23 22 83 --
39 Ben Higgins 14 27 24 17 82 --
T40 Kira Dixon 16 26 19 20 81 --
T40 Barstool Fore Play 20 31 9 21 81 --
T42 Emmitt Smith 17 22 23 14 76 --
T42 Charles Woodson 22 15 22 17 76 --
T42 Larry Fitzgerald 14 18 23 21 76 --
45 Chris Lane 14 20 20 21 75 --
46 Michael Waltrip 21 20 18 15 74 --
47 Tuukka Rask 20 24 14 14 72 --
48 Vince Carter 11 22 24 13 70 --
49 Courtney Lee 15 16 18 18 67 --
50 Marcus Allen 11 18 19 16 64 --
51 Brian Baumgartner 19 16 17 9 61 --
52 Larry the Cable Guy 15 14 12 12 53 --
53 Victor Cruz 7 7 11 6 31 --
54 Dylan Dreyer 1 4 11 6 22 --
55 Michael Ray 0 0 1 2 3 --

