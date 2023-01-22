2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard is headed by winner Mardy Fish, who earned the win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.
On Sunday, Fish scored 35 , running away from the field to win on 152 total points.
Former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder finished as the runner-up on 136 total points.
Annika Sorenstam and Chad Pfeiffer finished in a tie for third place, three points behind Mulder.
Fish won and the $100,000 winner's share of the $500,000 purse.
Brooke Henderson won the professional LPGA Tour tournament, played alongside the celebrity event.
2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions celebrity final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Mardy Fish
|37
|41
|39
|35
|152
|$100,000
|2
|Mark Mulder
|30
|35
|35
|36
|136
|$50,000
|T3
|Chad Pfeifer
|32
|37
|34
|30
|133
|$27,500
|T3
|Annika Sörenstam
|39
|30
|33
|31
|133
|$27,500
|5
|Jeremy Roenick
|30
|38
|35
|29
|132
|$20,000
|6
|Derek Lowe
|34
|33
|32
|29
|128
|$17,000
|7
|Brian McCann
|33
|31
|33
|27
|124
|$16,000
|8
|John Smoltz
|33
|24
|33
|32
|122
|$14,000
|T9
|Brian Urlacher
|29
|33
|30
|29
|121
|$12,500
|T9
|Tom Glavine
|29
|24
|33
|35
|121
|$12,500
|11
|Taylor Twellman
|29
|31
|31
|29
|120
|$11,000
|T12
|Ian Happ
|20
|33
|33
|29
|115
|$5,000
|T12
|Adam Thielen
|23
|33
|27
|32
|115
|$5,000
|14
|Blair O'Neal
|27
|24
|32
|30
|113
|--
|T15
|Joe Carter
|27
|25
|30
|30
|112
|--
|T15
|Jack Wagner
|26
|25
|31
|30
|112
|--
|T17
|Maurice Allen
|26
|34
|30
|21
|111
|--
|T17
|Jon Lester
|24
|32
|31
|24
|111
|--
|T17
|Sterling Sharpe
|25
|33
|27
|26
|111
|--
|20
|Josh Donaldson
|27
|32
|30
|21
|110
|--
|21
|AJ Pierzynski
|23
|27
|30
|29
|109
|--
|T22
|Kevin Millar
|20
|32
|33
|20
|105
|--
|T22
|Alfonso Ribeiro
|26
|28
|28
|23
|105
|--
|T22
|Evan Geiselman
|29
|20
|25
|31
|105
|--
|25
|Michael Peña
|25
|27
|29
|22
|103
|--
|26
|Josh Beckett
|21
|31
|25
|25
|102
|--
|27
|Clay Buchholz
|23
|26
|27
|22
|98
|--
|28
|Steel Lafferty
|24
|22
|25
|23
|94
|--
|29
|Mike Flaskey
|27
|20
|22
|22
|91
|--
|T30
|Chris Harrison
|20
|24
|25
|21
|90
|--
|T30
|Robbie Amell
|24
|21
|22
|23
|90
|--
|32
|Dwight Freeney
|20
|25
|20
|23
|88
|--
|T33
|James 'Bubba' Stewart
|26
|23
|20
|17
|86
|--
|T33
|Wells Adams
|22
|26
|19
|19
|86
|--
|T33
|Greg Maddux
|16
|20
|30
|20
|86
|--
|36
|Kyle Fuller
|22
|22
|19
|21
|84
|--
|T37
|Shane Victorino
|21
|17
|24
|21
|83
|--
|T37
|Roger Clemens
|22
|16
|23
|22
|83
|--
|39
|Ben Higgins
|14
|27
|24
|17
|82
|--
|T40
|Kira Dixon
|16
|26
|19
|20
|81
|--
|T40
|Barstool Fore Play
|20
|31
|9
|21
|81
|--
|T42
|Emmitt Smith
|17
|22
|23
|14
|76
|--
|T42
|Charles Woodson
|22
|15
|22
|17
|76
|--
|T42
|Larry Fitzgerald
|14
|18
|23
|21
|76
|--
|45
|Chris Lane
|14
|20
|20
|21
|75
|--
|46
|Michael Waltrip
|21
|20
|18
|15
|74
|--
|47
|Tuukka Rask
|20
|24
|14
|14
|72
|--
|48
|Vince Carter
|11
|22
|24
|13
|70
|--
|49
|Courtney Lee
|15
|16
|18
|18
|67
|--
|50
|Marcus Allen
|11
|18
|19
|16
|64
|--
|51
|Brian Baumgartner
|19
|16
|17
|9
|61
|--
|52
|Larry the Cable Guy
|15
|14
|12
|12
|53
|--
|53
|Victor Cruz
|7
|7
|11
|6
|31
|--
|54
|Dylan Dreyer
|1
|4
|11
|6
|22
|--
|55
|Michael Ray
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|--