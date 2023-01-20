2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tee times and pairings: Round 2

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is being played in Orlando, Fla., with Lake Nona Golf and Country Club once again playing host to the LPGA Tour's year-opening event.
With the 29-player of pros and 50-amateur field event unfolding in Florida, East Coast viewers on the United States will get great viewing times for the winners-only event.
The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions second round will get underway at 7:31 a.m. local time with threesomes off both the second and 10th tees. The groups will go off in twosomes and threesomes off both tees until 10:15 a.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.
2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions second round on TV starting at 12 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 12 p.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.
2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tee times for Round 2
All times local; add five hours for Eastern
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|07:40 a.m.
|1
|Nasa Hataoka, Steel Lafferty, Jason Boger
|07:51 a.m.
|1
|Lizette Salas, Wells Adams, Ben Higgins
|8:02 a.m.
|1
|Ayaka Furue, Joe Carter, Jordan Edwards
|8:13 a.m.
|1
|Pajaree Anannarukarn, Sterling Sharpe, Robbie Amell
|8:24 a.m.
|1
|Danielle Kang, Roger Clemens, Mark Wang
|8:35 a.m.
|1
|Maja Stark, Jeremy Roenick, Jeff Lagos
|8:46 a.m.
|1
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Brian Urlacher, Jack Wagner
|8:57 a.m.
|1
|Yuka Saso, Blair O'Neal, Maurice Allen
|9:08 a.m.
|1
|Wei-Ling Hsu, Tom Glavine, Adam Thielen
|9:19 a.m.
|1
|Ashleigh Buhai, Lee Brice, Josh Donaldson
|9:30 a.m.
|1
|Gemma Dryburgh, Mark Mulder, Chad Pfeifer
|9:41 a.m.
|1
|Charley Hull, Derek Lowe, Mardy Fish
|9:52 a.m.
|1
|Nelly Korda, Brian McCann, Kevin Millar
|10:03 a.m.
|1
|Brooke Henderson, Annika Sörenstam, John Smoltz
|10:14 a.m.
|1
|Jon Lester, AJ Pierzynski, Clay Buchholz
|10:25 a.m.
|1
|James Stewart, Evan Geiselman, Greg Soufleris
|07:40 a.m.
|10
|Leona Maguire, Kyle Fuller, Mark Laurent
|07:51 a.m.
|10
|Anna Nordqvist, Shane Victorino, Carl Peterson
|8:02 a.m.
|10
|Celine Boutier, Taylor Twellman, Barstool Fore Play
|8:13 a.m.
|10
|Ryann O'Toole, Mike Flaskey, Chris Harrison
|8:24 a.m.
|10
|Patty Tavatanakit, Michael Peña, Ian Happ
|8:35 a.m.
|10
|Matilda Castren, Michael Waltrip, Josh Beckett
|8:46 a.m.
|10
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Charles Woodson, Emmitt Smith
|8:57 a.m.
|10
|Jennifer Kupcho, Larry the Cable Guy, Ashleen Kaur
|9:08 a.m.
|10
|Gaby Lopez, Brian Baumgartner, Kira Dixon
|9:19 a.m.
|10
|Moriya Jutanugarn, Dwight Freeney, Larry Fitzgerald
|9:30 a.m.
|10
|Paula Reto, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tuukka Rask
|9:41 a.m.
|10
|Andrea Lee, Courtney Lee, Vince Carter
|9:52 a.m.
|10
|Marina Alex, Victor Cruz, Dylan Dreyer
|10:03 a.m.
|10
|Ally Ewing, Marcus Allen, Greg Maddux
|10:14 a.m.
|10
|Ariya Jutanugarn, Chris Lane, Michael Ray