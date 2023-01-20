2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tee times and pairings: Round 2

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is being played in Orlando, Fla., with Lake Nona Golf and Country Club once again playing host to the LPGA Tour's year-opening event.

With the 29-player of pros and 50-amateur field event unfolding in Florida, East Coast viewers on the United States will get great viewing times for the winners-only event.

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions second round will get underway at 7:31 a.m. local time with threesomes off both the second and 10th tees. The groups will go off in twosomes and threesomes off both tees until 10:15 a.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Friday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions second round on TV starting at 12 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 12 p.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tee times for Round 2

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

Click header to sort