2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai purse, winner's share, prize money payout
Champions Tour

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

01/19/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Padraig Harrington


The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $340,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai field is headed by Padraig Harrington, Bernhard Langer and Steve Alker.

It's the first event of the season, with 42 players taking on the Hawaiian host course. There is no cut.

This tournament is played at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai will be played over three days from Thursday through Saturday.

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2023.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $340,000
2 $200,000
3 $140,000
4 $110,000
5 $98,000
6 $88,000
7 $77,000
8 $66,000
9 $61,000
10 $55,000
11 $50,000
12 $45,000
13 $42,000
14 $40,000
15 $38,000
16 $36,000
17 $34,000
18 $32,000
19 $30,000
20 $28,000
21 $27,000
22 $26,000
23 $25,000
24 $24,000
25 $23,000
26 $22,000
27 $20,500
28 $19,000
29 $18,000
30 $17,500
31 $17,000
32 $16,500
33 $16,000
34 $15,500
35 $15,000
36 $14,500
37 $13,500
38 $13,000
39 $12,500
40 $12,000
41 $11,500
42 $11,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.