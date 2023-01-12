2023 Sony Open in Hawaii weather forecast shows perfect weather at Waialae
01/12/2023
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii weather forecast shows almost no chance of rain falling at Waialae, and the updated forecast for the week calls for mild wind throughout the week in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The general weather forecast calls for a very small chance of some rain during all championship days, with temperatures at 80 degrees each day.

The wind will be slightly more substantial on Sunday, but it'll otherwise be less than a club throughout the week.

On Thursday and Sunday, the wind direction will be out of the east. The PGA Tour expects dry conditions throughout the weekend.

Of course, winds can clock and change throughout the day, but it sounds like a stable forecast.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii updated weather forecast

  • Thursday: 80 degrees, partly sunny, E 10-15 mph winds
  • Friday: 80 degrees, sunny, SE 7-10 mph winds
  • Saturday: 80 degrees, partly sunny, SW 7-10 mph winds
  • Sunday: 80 degrees, partly sunny, E 10-15 mph winds

