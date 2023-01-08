2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money payout is from the $15 million purse, with 38 professional players who complete four rounds at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course on Maui, Hawaii, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Sentry Tournament of Champions prize pool is at $2,700,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,482,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Sentry Tournament of Champions prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $201,000.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Sungjae Im and more. Morikawa carries a six-shot edge heading into the final round.

This tournament started with 39 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Xander Schauffele withdrew in the second round. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions from the correct 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, but there is no cut in this special tournament.

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid. That's clearly not the case this week.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 550 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an elevated event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 37.7 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

