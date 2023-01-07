2023 PGA Tour Monday open qualifier schedule: Events, dates and presenting organizations

In 2023, the PGA Tour will run 19 open qualifiers into its events. That means 19 events -- mostly Monday qualifiers -- where players will have an opportunity to get a potentially life-changing spot in a PGA Tour event.
The PGA Tour has Monday qualifiers that feed into their tournament at what are called open tournaments. They don't have them for their invitational tournaments, The Players, the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, the majors (which they don't run) or the FedEx Cup playoff events.
These qualifiers largely offer four spots into the associated tournament field. One of the tournaments, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, offers three spots.
PGA Tour Monday qualifiers are almost exclusively run by PGA of America sections closest to the tournament host site. While the overwhelming number of Monday qualifiers are held on Mondays, some are held prior to tournament week.
These open qualifiers typically have pre-qualifying tournaments that serve as a gateway to the Monday qualifier for those without status.
2023 PGA Tour Monday open qualifier schedule
|DATE
|TOURNAMENT
|PRESENTER
|January 9
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Aloha PGA
|January 23
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Southern California PGA
|February 6
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|Southwes PGA
|February 20
|The Honda Classic
|South Florida PGA
|February 27
|Puerto Rico Open
|South Florida PGA
|March 13
|Valspar Championship
|North Florida PGA
|March 20
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|South Florida PGA
|March 27
|Valero Texas Open
|Southern Texas PGA
|April 24
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|TBD
|May 1
|Wells Fargo Championship
|Middle Atlantic Section PGA
|May 8
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|Northern Texas PGA
|June 5
|RBC Canadian Open
|Golf Canada
|June 19
|Travelers Championship
|Connecticut PGA
|June 26
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|Michigan PGA
|July 3
|John Deere Classic
|Iowa PGA
|July 10
|Barbasol Championship
|Golf House of Kentucky
|July 17
|Barracuda Championship
|Northern California PGA
|July 24
|3M Open
|Minnesota Section PGA
|July 31
|Wyndham Championship
|Carolinas Section PGA