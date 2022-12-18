2022 PNC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 PNC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Vijay and Qass Singh, who combined to earn the PGA Tour win at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club (Grande Lakes) in Orlando, Fla.

In the final round of the 36-hole scramble tournament, the Singhs shot 13-under 59 for the second-consecutive round, earning a one-shot win over the defending champions, John Daly and John Daly II, and Justin and Mike Thomas on 26-under 118.

Padraig Harrington and his son finished in solo fourth place, while Tiger and Charlie Woods finished in a tie for eighth place and six adrift of the winners.

The Singhs won the $200,000 winner's share of the $1,085,000 purse.

PNC Championship recap notes

Neither Singh earned Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 36-hole stroke-play championship, played in a scramble format.

The Singhs are first-time winners in the event, which dates back to 1995.

A total of 40 (of 40) players finished the tournament in the multi-format team event once known as the Father-Son Challenge.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 PNC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

