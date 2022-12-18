2022 PNC Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
12/18/2022
Golf News Net
charlie-woods-tiger


The 2022 PNC Championship final leaderboard is headed by winners Vijay and Qass Singh, who combined to earn the PGA Tour win at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club (Grande Lakes) in Orlando, Fla.

In the final round of the 36-hole scramble tournament, the Singhs shot 13-under 59 for the second-consecutive round, earning a one-shot win over the defending champions, John Daly and John Daly II, and Justin and Mike Thomas on 26-under 118.

Padraig Harrington and his son finished in solo fourth place, while Tiger and Charlie Woods finished in a tie for eighth place and six adrift of the winners.

The Singhs won the $200,000 winner's share of the $1,085,000 purse.

PNC Championship recap notes

Neither Singh earned Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 36-hole stroke-play championship, played in a scramble format.

The Singhs are first-time winners in the event, which dates back to 1995.

A total of 40 (of 40) players finished the tournament in the multi-format team event once known as the Father-Son Challenge.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 PNC Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT MONEY
1 Team Singh -26 59 59 118 $200,000
T2 Team Daly -24 61 59 120 $68,625
T2 Team Thomas -24 57 63 120 $68,625
4 Team Harrington -22 62 60 122 $50,000
T5 Team Kuchar -21 61 62 123 $48,000
T5 Team Korda -21 62 61 123 $48,000
T5 Team Langer -21 60 63 123 $48,000
T8 Team O'Meara -20 61 63 124 $45,167
T8 Team Spieth -20 61 63 124 $45,167
T8 Team Woods -20 59 65 124 $45,167
11 Team Cink -19 61 64 125 $44,000
12 Team Duval -18 63 63 126 $43,500
T13 Team Trevino -17 62 65 127 $42,750
T13 Team Lehman -17 61 66 127 $42,750
T15 Team Faldo -16 63 65 128 $41,750
T15 Team Furyk -16 64 64 128 $41,750
T17 Team Sorenstam -15 62 67 129 $40,750
T17 Team Leonard -15 61 68 129 $40,750
T19 Team Player -14 65 65 130 $40,125
T19 Team Price -14 66 64 130 $40,125

