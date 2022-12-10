The Match 7: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth format, rules and money

The 2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth format has been announced for the exhibition match to be played June 1 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy teaming up to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The four players will help raise millions for charity.
The format for the two-on-two event, which begins at 7 p.m. Eastern at the Tampa-area golf club, is match play with a unique format.
The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth format
The format will be typical match play in a 12-hole format. Each player will tee off to start the hole, then hit shots from the result of the best prior shot until the ball is holed. The lowest team score of the two teams will win the hole, and ties will mean the hole is tied.
The team who wins the most holes will win the match, which could be won before the 12th hole if a side has netted more holes won than there are holes remaining.
In the event of a tie, the match will continue until a winner is identified. The teams will play the match-play format on this hole until a winner is determined.
Challenge holes
There are also several challenge holes during the competition, all raising money for charity related to relief from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida in the fall.
- 3rd hole: DraftKings Closest to the Hole -- A $1 million donation will be made for a hole-in-one. If a shot is hit within 5 feet of the hole, a $500,000 donation will be in made on behalf of the team whose player hit the shot. If no shot is hit within 5 feet, $250,000 will be donated on behalf of the team whose best shot was the closest to the hole. An additional $100,000 will be donated if all four golfers hit the green.
- 4th hole: Capital One Club Challenge -- A $500,000 charitable donation will be made in the names of the players of the team that wins the hole. An additional $250,000 will be donated if a birdie is made by any player. If both teams make birdie (or better), then the $250,000 donation will be made on behalf of all four players.
- 5th hole: USAA Insurance Hole In One Challenge -- A $2.5 million donation will be made for a hole-in-one. If a hole-in-one is not made, a $250,000 charitable donation will be made in the name of the players on the winning team for that hole.
- 8th hole: Tito's Handmade Vodka Hole In One Challenge -- A $2.5 million donation will be made for a hole-in-one. If a hole-in-one is not made, a $250,000 charitable donation will be made in the name of the players on the winning team for that hole.
- 9th hole: UnitedHealthCare Closest to the Hole -- A $1 million donation will be made for a hole-in-one. If a shot is hit within 5 feet of the hole, a $500,000 donation will be in made on behalf of the team whose player hit the shot. If no shot is hit within 5 feet, $250,000 will be donated on behalf of the team whose best shot was the closest to the hole. An additional $100,000 will be donated if all four golfers hit the green.