The Match 7: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth format, rules and money

The 2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth format has been announced for the exhibition match to be played June 1 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy teaming up to take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. The four players will help raise millions for charity.

The format for the two-on-two event, which begins at 7 p.m. Eastern at the Tampa-area golf club, is match play with a unique format.

The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth format

The format will be typical match play in a 12-hole format. Each player will tee off to start the hole, then hit shots from the result of the best prior shot until the ball is holed. The lowest team score of the two teams will win the hole, and ties will mean the hole is tied.

The team who wins the most holes will win the match, which could be won before the 12th hole if a side has netted more holes won than there are holes remaining.

In the event of a tie, the match will continue until a winner is identified. The teams will play the match-play format on this hole until a winner is determined.

Challenge holes

There are also several challenge holes during the competition, all raising money for charity related to relief from Hurricane Ian, which struck Florida in the fall.