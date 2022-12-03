2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

12/03/2022 at 7:38 pm
Golf News Net
The final round of the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open unfolds on Sunday at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. In the unique event, three tournaments are finishing.

In the Australian Open, Adam Scott leads through 54 holes as he seeks to add to his legend in golf. Min Woo Lee could stake a claim to being one of the best in Oz with a win, and he's in contention, too.

On the side of the Women's Australian Open, So Yeon Ryu, Hannah Green and Jiyai Shin are battling it out for the title.

The 12-player all-abilities championship is also concluding its 54-hole tournament.

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open prize money payout is from the AUD $1.7 million purse, with equal purses for the Australian Open and Women's Australian Open. There are 37 professional players in the Australian Open and 22 professional women earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of ISPS Handa Australian Open prize pool is at $270,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $179,500. Money is guaranteed to all pros who finish each tournament.

This tournament started with 156 players in the Australian Open and 108 players in the Women's Australian Open, and a cut was made this week after two rounds and after three rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event.

With the Golf Australia cut rule down to the top 60 and ties, there's also a 54-hole cut to the top 35 and ties.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will Official World Golf Ranking points in the Australian Open and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points for the Women's Open.

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 AUD$270,000
2 AUD$179,500
3 AUD$101,099
4 AUD$80,750
5 AUD$68,476
6 AUD$56,525
7 AUD$48,450
8 AUD$40,375
9 AUD$36,176
10 AUD$32,300
11 AUD$29,716
12 AUD$27,778
13 AUD$26,002
14 AUD$24,710
15 AUD$23,741
16 AUD$22,772
17 AUD$21,803
18 AUD$20,834
19 AUD$20,026
20 AUD$19,380
21 AUD$18,734
22 AUD$18,250
23 AUD$17,765
24 AUD$17,281
25 AUD$16,796
26 AUD$16,312
27 AUD$15,827
28 AUD$15,343
29 AUD$14,858
30 AUD$14,374
31 AUD$13,889
32 AUD$13,405
33 AUD$12,920
34 AUD$12,436
35 AUD$12,113
36 AUD$11,790
37 AUD$11,467
38 AUD$11,144
39 AUD$10,821
40 AUD$10,498
41 AUD$10,175
42 AUD$9,852
43 AUD$9,529
44 AUD$9,206
45 AUD$8,883
46 AUD$8,560
47 AUD$8,237
48 AUD$7,914
49 AUD$7,591
50 AUD$7,268
51 AUD$6,945
52 AUD$6,622
53 AUD$6,299
54 AUD$5,976
55 AUD$5,653
56 AUD$5,330
57 AUD$5,007
58 AUD$4,845
59 AUD$4,684
60 AUD$4,522
61 AUD$4,361
62 AUD$4,199
63 AUD$4,038
64 AUD$3,876
65 AUD$3,715
66 AUD$3,553
67 AUD$3,392
68 AUD$3,230
69 AUD$3,069
70 AUD$2,950
