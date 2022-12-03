2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The final round of the 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open unfolds on Sunday at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. In the unique event, three tournaments are finishing.

In the Australian Open, Adam Scott leads through 54 holes as he seeks to add to his legend in golf. Min Woo Lee could stake a claim to being one of the best in Oz with a win, and he's in contention, too.

On the side of the Women's Australian Open, So Yeon Ryu, Hannah Green and Jiyai Shin are battling it out for the title.

The 12-player all-abilities championship is also concluding its 54-hole tournament.

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open prize money payout is from the AUD $1.7 million purse, with equal purses for the Australian Open and Women's Australian Open. There are 37 professional players in the Australian Open and 22 professional women earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of ISPS Handa Australian Open prize pool is at $270,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $179,500. Money is guaranteed to all pros who finish each tournament.

This tournament started with 156 players in the Australian Open and 108 players in the Women's Australian Open, and a cut was made this week after two rounds and after three rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event.

With the Golf Australia cut rule down to the top 60 and ties, there's also a 54-hole cut to the top 35 and ties.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will Official World Golf Ranking points in the Australian Open and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points for the Women's Open.

