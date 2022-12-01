2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open women’s purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open purse is set for AUD$1.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at AUD$270,000 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open women's field is headed by Hannah Green, Marina Alex and Grace Kim, as well as more of the world's best players.

The ISPS Handa Australian Open is the biggest event of the year on the 2022 Women's PGA of Australia schedule.

The event is played at Victoria Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

ISPS Handa Australian Open: What you need to know

Purse: AUD$1,700,000

Winner's share: AUD$270,000

Field size: 108 players

36-hole cut: Top 60 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the WPGA Australia Tour, as well berths into other key events.

2022 ISPS Handa Australian Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout